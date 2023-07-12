Earlier in the summer, sources exclusively informed Football League World that Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is expected to leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

The winger is heading into 2023/24 off the back of an outstanding campaign last season and scored nine goals whilst claiming a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches this season.

Tony Mowbray's side finished sixth and reached the Championship play-offs against the odds, with the 22-year-old a key component in Sunderland's rise up the table, taking huge strides forward in his personal development in the process.

The Black Cats missing out on promotion, after losing in the semi-finals to eventual winners Luton Town, means they will be playing in the second tier next term, which will make holding onto some of their brighter talents more difficult over the summer.

Clarke, in particular, is one of particular interest from teams higher up the footballing ladder, and if a major offer comes in, it's hard to see a world where Sunderland would reject it.

Clarke was handed his fourth Championship opportunity with Sunderland, after spells with the likes of Leeds United, QPR and Stoke City in his early career, where he was unable to fully display the talent he now evidently possesses and showcases regularly.

Many believe he is now ready to step up to a higher level and test himself in the Premier League.

What is the latest news on Sunderland's Jack Clarke?

With that in mind, here, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Sunderland's star winger.

Burnley bids

Burnley have returned to the Premier League, but were able to watch the best of the Championship regularly last season and Clarke has emerged as one of the individuals that seemingly features high up on their priority list.

The Clarets had Nathan Tella last season, on loan from Southampton, and he thrived at Turf Moor, but has yet to rejoin Vincent Kompany's side, leaving a space in his area of their squad. They have lodged bids for Clarke as one potential other option, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the latest bid submitted by the top-flight returnees is for a fee of around £9 million.

Burnley have yet to return with a higher bid, and it is unclear whether they will at this stage, with Sunderland's stance clear that they wish to retain Clarke.

Tony Mowbray's Clarke conversation

Tony Mowbray has been proactive in the transfer market for Sunderland

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has spoken to The Sunderland Echo, who confirmed the Burnley bids, but also spoke out about the player after a recent pre-season game and has stated that Clarke is happy to stay at Sunderland for now, but did not rule out a definite stay at the club for the winger this summer.

Mowbray said: "My conversation with him - and again, I don't get overly involved with what goes on behind the scenes. He said to me he loves playing here, he's in no rush to leave but if that's what pans out, he's a footballer, if he moves he moves.

"He's not stamping his feet or being petulant or creating a problem in training. He's working hard and enjoys his football."

Brentford interest

Brentford are admirers of Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mail.

The Bees are monitoring the 22-year-old along with Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest, as they look to bring in a wide forward this summer. However, a move for Johnson could be more difficult to wrap up, and they could find it easier to complete a deal for Clarke.

Burnley are still said to hold the strongest interest but Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers, and Wolves remain keen on the winger, sources have exclusively informed Football League World previously.