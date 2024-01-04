Highlights

Sunderland face several dilemmas in the January transfer window and one of them includes talisman Jack Clarke.

The 23-year-old has been one of the best performers in the Championship this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting two in 26 games so far for the Black Cats. Sunderland will have a tough time keeping a hold of their man this month as several clubs have reportedly expressed an interest.

He would be incredibly difficult to replace in Michael Beale's side, who currently sit just inside the play-off places. Clarke has played every single Championship game for Sunderland this season, mostly on the left wing, and has been their main source of goals, as their strikers have struggled to find form.

If Sunderland wish to keep up their race for promotion, they must keep hold of Clarke until the end of the season. Football League World rounds up all the latest news regarding the winger.

Clarke's current contract situation

Clarke still has two years remaining on his current Sunderland contract, but a new deal has been placed on the table in front of him by his club, who will be hoping to secure his future services.

According to TeamTalk though, Sunderland's contract talks with Clarke have reached an 'impasse' as the club have refused to improve their offer to the winger.

The Black Cats have been in talks with the player since the summer, but now it appears that the club are unable to reach an agreement on new terms.

Sheffield United join Burnley in the race

Clarke has received plenty of interest over the last few months and a question mark has been placed on his future at the Stadium of Light. In the summer, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley were all keeping tabs on the winger, but he remained at Sunderland despite speculation.

Now that the January window has arrived, Burnley remain interested, but a new club, Sheffield United, have joined the race. According to HITC, the Blades are eyeing up Clarke as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Clarke would be a superb asset to both Burnley and Sheffield United, with both clubs struggling for goals in their fight for top-flight safety. However, he does remain a valuable player to Sunderland, who are hunting down the promotion places in the Championship.

No pressure for Sunderland to sell

Journalist Michael Graham has revealed on X that Sunderland are under no pressure to sell this month and that even an offer of £20 million would not be enough to secure a deal, so Burnley and Sheffield United may have to go big or go home.

They face another issue as it is said that Clarke's head is unlikely to be turned by a relegation battle, so it would make sense for him to see out the season with the Black Cats.