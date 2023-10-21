Highlights Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Teams including Brighton, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Wolves, Bournemouth, and Brentford have all been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

The inclusion of a sell-on clause in Clarke's contract with Sunderland means the club will need to secure a large fee in order to replace him adequately and ensure financial stability.

With attention already starting to turn towards the January transfer window, one player who seems certain to be the subject of much speculation at the turn of the year, is Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

The winger played a pivotal role for the Black Cats last season, helping them defy expectations to reach the Championship play-offs in their first campaign back in the second-tier, after four years in League One.

Although that would lead to some considerable questions about his future at the Stadium of Light, the 22-year-old has remained with the Black Cats for the first half of this season at the very least.

But with Clarke continuing to be a key man - scoring seven goals in 11 league games since the start of the campaign - for Tony Mowbray's side as they look set to mount another push for a top six finish in the Championship this time around, it seems Sunderland may have another battle on their hands to keep him, once the window opens again at the turn of the year.

Who is interested in Clarke ahead of the January transfer window?

With just over two months to go until the window opens again, it seems there is a long list of teams who are keen to bring the Sunderland winger to the Premier League.

According to recent reports from TEAMtalk, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Burnley are all thought to be ready to make moves for Clarke once the market opens.

Meanwhile, three others top-flight sides - Wolves, Bournemouth and Brentford - have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

As a result, it appears as though there will be plenty of competition for Clarke's services that Sunderland will have to deal with come January.

But given the reasons for another Premier League side - Tottenham - to take an interest in Clarke's future come January, it seems essential that the Black Cats take as strong a stance as possible, with that seemingly inevitable interest that looks in the winger that looks set to rear its head again.

Why does a Tottenham clause put pressure on Sunderland over Clarke in the January transfer window?

Considering how important Clarke is to Sunderland and their hopes of securing promotion back to the Premier League, they will no doubt be desperate to keep him, and if they are to sell, then replacing him well will be absolutely essential.

But with the Black Cats having signed Clarke from Tottenham back in the summer of 2022, reports have suggested that the North London club have inserted a sell-on clause in that deal, that entitles them to 50% of any fee Sunderland might receive for the winger.

Consequentially, with such a sizeable chunk of any finance set to go to Spurs, it seems as though Sunderland are going to have to push for as big a fee as possible from those interested clubs.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That way, they will at least ensure that they themselves get value for money if they are to lose a key player, and ensure they have the finances available to replace him, which may not be easy given the quality they will need to bring in to do so.

As a result, setting out a strong stance over Clarke come January looks vital for the Black Cats, either to retain such a key player, or ensure they still get their money's worth for the winger despite a sizeable sell-on fee for Tottenham, that will ensure they can replace him if necessary.

With that in mind, while so much emphasis on incomings in each transfer market, how Sunderland respond to interest in this potential outgoing, could be arguably be decisive in whether or not the January window will ultimately be seen as a success by those at The Stadium of Light.