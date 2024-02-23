Highlights Sunderland must prepare for Jack Clarke's departure to avoid inflated prices for replacements in the summer transfer window.

Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland must have replacements for Jack Clarke lined up to avoid paying ‘inflated’ prices if he’s sold.

Jack Clarke transfer interest builds

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Black Cats this season, scoring 15 goals as the Black Cats chase a play-off spot in the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, such form has attracted attention from the Premier League, with Brentford, West Ham and Crystal Palace among Clarke’s admirers. As well as that, Burnley failed with an offer for the player last summer, and Lazio had two bids rejected in January.

Therefore, Sunderland know they face a huge battle to keep hold of the player, and a transfer does seem likely in the summer, with Clarke’s agent Ian Harte admitting as much in a recent interview.

Carlton Palmer: Sunderland should replace Jack Clarke before his sale

You would expect that key figures at the Stadium of Light are preparing for all eventualities this summer when it comes to Clarke, with player trading a key part of the approach for the club.

And, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer explained why Sunderland must have players in place before they agree to sell Clarke, to avoid overpaying in the market.

He said: “The last two transfer windows have been very dicey for Sunderland, having turned down bids from Burnley and others. I think Sunderland are resigned to losing Clarke in the summer. His agent, Ian Harte, has made it pretty clear that Clarke will be moving on in the summer.

“I think that is inevitable, he’s been the standout player for Sunderland this season. Credit to him for focusing on his performances and not getting carried away with all the talk. He’s got 15 goals, four assists, it’s highly likely he will end up on 20 goals, which for a wide player is fantastic.

“There will be a scramble in the summer, but it’s important that Sunderland find possible replacements. It’s crucial that they get them in place, because other clubs know when you sell a big player, it will only inflate prices. So, they should try to get a player in before the bids start coming in for Clarke.”

Sunderland’s summer transfer plans

Of course, a lot is going to depend on whether Sunderland do win promotion this season, but Palmer is right with his assessment here, and succession planning should be a key part of any successful club.

There’s a lot of pressure on the Black Cats’ board this summer, as they are under pressure following the decision to sack Tony Mowbray, and then the failed appointment of Michael Beale.

With a new permanent boss to be named when the campaign finishes, it’s a critical period for the club, and those making the decisions need to get things right if the Wearside outfit are to progress.

From the playing side of things, replacing Clarke will be the biggest challenge if he does depart, because he is such an important player, so it will be intriguing to see what happens if Sunderland remain in the Championship.