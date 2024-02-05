Highlights Sunderland should learn from Middlesbrough's failure to replace Akpom, as the future of Clarke at the club looks uncertain.

Middlesbrough struggled without Akpom, failing to replace his 28 league goals and suffering in the standings.

Sunderland must plan for a future without Clarke, as he has been crucial to their success this season and is likely to move to the Premier League before long.

Jack Clarke looks almost irreplaceable for Sunderland FC at the moment, but the Championship club should learn from Middlesbrough's situation with Chuba Akpom.

The two sides recently battled to a 1-1 draw in the Championship, with the Sunderland forward picking up an assist during the match.

It showed just how crucial he has been to the team, although the recent lack of goals at Boro shows how they have failed to replace Akpom since he left the club in the summer.

With the Black Cats currently eighth in the table and chasing promotion to the Premier League, they will be taking notice of Boro's current position in the table as a warning to plan a future with Clarke, as a move away from the club beckons ever closer.

Middlesbrough failed to replace Akpom

Middlesbrough's failure to replace Akpom after his exit last season is something Sunderland need to look at, with the future of Clarke likely pointing away from the Stadium of Light.

Akpom was a key player for Boro, with his fantastic form last season making him one of the top players in the entire division. He netted 28 goals in 38 matches for Michael Carrick's side, as Boro finished an impressive fourth place in the table before going out in the play-offs to Coventry City.

This form prompted interest from all over Europe, with Ajax winning the race to sign the former Arsenal striker. The Dutch giants paid a reported fee of £12 million for Akpom, although he has struggled for game time since moving abroad in the summer.

However, Middlesbrough have also struggled without the striker. Replacing his 28 league goals was also going to be difficult, but strikers Emmanuel Latte Lath, Josh Coburn and Marcus Forss failed to live up to the lofty standards.

The loss of Cameron Archer, who scored 11 times last season, has also been a factor in Middlesbrough's lack of goals. They have netted just 43 times so far, a total that puts them among the lowest of the top-half sides in the division, and has been the reason for their disappointing 12th place position in the table.

The inability to replace their top scorer last season is a warning sign for Sunderland, who may face the same issue with Clarke in the near future.

Sunderland must replace Clarke before he leaves the club

Clarke has been ever present for Sunderland this season, stepping up following the loss of two of their top scorers last season.

Ross Stewart secured an £8 million move to Southampton in the summer, while Amad Diallo returned to Manchester United following a loan spell at the Stadium of Light that saw him net 14 times in the Championship last season.

Those two men departing could have put an end to Sunderland's season before it began, but the development of Clarke this season has put them firmly in the hunt for the play-off places.

The Black Cats currently sit eighth in the table, with the former Tottenham Hotspur winger netting 13 times to become the club's top scorer, as well as one of the highest scorers in the Championship.

Jack Clarke statistics this season - Transfermarkt Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 30 30 2661 13 5

He has carried the team, and earned links to a £20 million move to West Ham and Lazio in January. It is clear that he will not stay at the club for long if he keeps up his current performances, and a move to the Premier League seems likely sooner rather than later.

While the signing of Romain Mundle could prove to be a replacement for the winger in a few years' time, the club will need to plan a replacement for Clarke as soon as they can.

Losing him would mean that their biggest goal threat will be missing from the team, considering that he has been involved in 40% of the team's goals this season.

Whether it be signing one player to match his output, or finding a few new players and creating a system that shares the goals around the team more, Michael Beale has a big job on his hands to replace Clarke at Sunderland. They cannot be caught cold as Middlesbrough were at the start of 2023/24.