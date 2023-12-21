Highlights Sunderland star Jack Clarke is having a fine season in the Championship so far.

Premier League clubs are keen, with Burnley and Brentford reportedly interested ahead of January.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has hinted Clarke won't be sold, suggesting no sales will be made that harm Sunderland's promotion push.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has hinted that the club will not sell Jack Clarke during the January transfer window.

The Sunderland winger has been in fine form for the club so far this campaign, attracting interest from the Premier League ahead of the winter window.

The young star was the subject of bids from Premier League outfit Burnley during the summer window but the Clarets' advances were knocked back.

It is now reported that the Clarets are planning another approach in the January window, with fellow top-flight Brentford also heavily linked.

Kristjaan Speakman on Jack Clarke

Speaking about the future of the Sunderland star ahead of next month's window, though, the Black Cats' sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has suggested that the club will not sell the player.

Indeed, when quizzed about Clarke, Speakman recently told the Sunderland Echo: "I don't think it's a difficult conundrum,"

"I don't know who first used the words 'the model', I think it might have been me and if it was I should probably check myself because that has come back every [time]. It's just about having a really well-organised organisation at your football club.

"The selling the players part is a by-product of doing well, and that should be on the choice of the club in collaboration with the player at a given moment.

"The football club has turned down numerous bids on numerous players over the last couple of years, and we have sold one player.

"I feel it is a slight misrepresentation around the direction of travel and what the objective of the club is because if we were a selling club, we would have made loads of sales - and we haven't.

"When players do really, really, well and they attract the attention of the Premier League outfits then naturally that is going to be a difficult moment.

"But our ownership has been rock-solid around that and I don't think we will be looking to trade players when we have that opportunity to get promoted."

Jack Clarke's Sunderland future

The above comments will certainly be welcomed by Sunderland fans, although, we perhaps should be careful not to take them too literally.

With Sunderland in the play-off race, a challenge for promotion is still very much on the cards. However, were a Premier League side to come in and make a huge January offer, no doubt the club would consider it.

One assumes the decision, in that eventuality, would come down to what they could do with those funds, and whether the overall team, and therefore the promotion challenge, would look stronger or weaker as a result of the potential sale.

This is the strongest hint yet, though, that Jack Clarke will remain at Sunderland in January.