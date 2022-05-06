Jack Clarke starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Sheffield Wednesday tonight

Sunderland will be aiming to keep their hopes of securing promotion to the Championship on track tonight by securing victory in their showdown with Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats booked their place in the play-offs last weekend by beating Morecambe on the final day of the regular campaign.

Although Sunderland are currently on a 13 game unbeaten run in the third-tier, they know that they will need to be at their very best this evening as Wednesday are also in fine form.

Darren Moore’s side have won four of their last five league games and will be desperate to pick up a positive result on their travels ahead of Monday’s return leg.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Morecambe, it will be interesting to see whether Black Cats boss Alex Neil opts to make any alterations to his starting eleven for the club’s meeting with Wednesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Sunderland could line up against the Owls…

Having deployed the 3-4-1-2 formation against Morecambe, Neil may decide to stick with his particular system tonight.

Anthony Patterson has featured in each of the club’s last 16 league games and will be keen to keep a clean-sheet against Wednesday this evening.

Danny Batth will be partnered in the heart of defence by Luke O’Nien and Bailey Wright who has made 37 league appearances for Sunderland this season.

Lynden Gooch will line up on the right hand side of the pitch while Jack Clarke will be handed the chance to prove his worth on the left.

Since joining Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Clarke has only managed to demonstrate glimpses of promise at the Stadium of Light.

Having provided three direct goal contributions at this level during his temporary stint, Clarke will be determined to make a difference tonight if he is indeed given the nod to start by Neil.

Elliot Embleton will be accompanied in central-midfield by captain Corry Evans while Alex Pritchard is expected to feature in a more advanced role.

With Nathan Broadhead facing a race to be fit for this clash, there is every chance that he will miss out on a place in Sunderland’s starting eleven.

If Broadhead is not ready to play, Patrick Roberts may be tasked with leading the line alongside Ross Stewart as he has featured in this role for Sunderland during the 2021/22 campaign.

Stewart will be confident in his ability to cause all kinds of issues for Wednesday’s defenders as he scored a hat-trick when the two sides met in December.