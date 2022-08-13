Jack Clarke starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face QPR on Saturday

Sunderland have a total of four points on the board so far thanks to two impressive results against Coventry and Bristol City.

They opened the new Championship campaign by holding last years play-off pushers Coventry to a draw before sealing a superb win over the Robins.

Now, the Black Cats have a big fixture against QPR to look forward to this weekend. Michael Beale’s side will want to be in the play-offs come the end of the season, having been near the top six last time around.

With the Hoops coming into this game off the back of a win over Middlesbrough too, they will feel they can get another three points here.

Here then, is the predicted Sunderland starting eleven for the fixture.

Considering that Sunderland managed a 3-2 win in their last Championship game against Bristol City, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the club pick the same starting eleven again here.

In the club’s back three, Danny Batth won more duels than anyone else on the field in that game against the Robins with ten and will be a solid presence in the defence for the Black Cats. Alongside him, Daniel Ballard has also proven his ability as part of that three at the back lineup.

Likewise, Jack Clarke was solid during that Bristol City fixture and should be a regular creative force for the club on the flank, with Lynden Gooch impressing just as much on the other side of the field with more dribbles than anyone else on the field last time out.

Under Alex Neil, Alex Pritchard has become one of the most important players in the Sunderland team. He’s become arguably the most influential Black Cats player and last time around bagged two assists and created more chances than anyone else with five. If fit, then Pritchard simply has to start for the club.

Finally, in the attack, both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms bagged goals at the weekend. They’ve both proven then that they can already be a solid strike partnership in the Championship and should play again here against QPR.