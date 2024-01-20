Highlights Leicester City's decision to promote winger Kasey McAteer to the first team has paid off, as he has been crucial to their success this season.

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly interested in McAteer, but a deal may not happen soon due to his importance to Leicester's promotion campaign.

McAteer should be cautious about making a move to a big Premier League club too early in his career, as it may hinder his development and playing time, as seen with Jack Clarke at Spurs.

Leicester City will be looking to continue their excellent form right up until the end of the season.

The Foxes had been considered a top half side in the Premier League for a number of seasons, but last season under-achieved significantly, so much that they were relegated from the top flight.

That took everyone associated with the club by surprise, but it gave them a chance to hit the reset button and that is exactly what the club did.

Enzo Maresca was brought in as manager, and he made changes he seemed fit for his squad, one of those changes was bringing in winger Kasey McAteer from the academy into the first team set up.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

It was a decision that may have surprised many at the club, but one that has definitely worked out, as the winger has been very important to their success.

However, his impressive form for Leicester comes at a cost, as teams from the Premier League begin to circle around him.

Spurs eye Kasey McAteer deal

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have already done business this season, as the Premier League side came and secured the signature of James Maddison in the summer.

It is believed that Spurs are looking to add more talent to Ange Postecoglou's team, and it now looks as though Kasey McAteer is someone the club could look at.

Ben Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham have been looking at McAteer, and he’s on their radar, but a deal shouldn’t be expected anytime soon.

Jacobs told Spurs Chat Podcast, via SpursWeb.com: “The other player Tottenham are looking at, a different type of player to the ones we have mentioned is Kasey McAteer at Leicester, they really like him.

“He started well for Leicester, but then he got an injury, with Leicester flying they’re likely to get promotion to the Premier League. I’m not sure anything is possible there in 2024 just because he’s in the right place for his development.”

Jack Clarke should be a warning to Kasey McAteer as Tottenham lurk

As previously stated, Kasey McAteer has taken to life in the Leicester starting XI very well, and the Foxes are reaping the rewards of the decision to promote him to the first team.

This season, McAteer has started eight of the 13 league games he has played in, with him averaging 55 minutes per game. The winger has been named in team of the week once, as he’s picked up four goals, which gives him an expected goal rate of 3.64, as per SofaSocre.com.

The 22-year-old has averaged 0.3 goals per game, with him also having 1.4 shots per game, with 0.5 being on target. McAteer has missed three big chances in those appearances but has a goal conversion rate of 22%. The Leicester City man also has an expected assist rate of 0.79, with 29.4 touches per game and 0.4 key passes to his name, as per SofaScore.com.

Related Leicester City transfer link to Nottingham Forest star spells bad news for Harry Souttar Championship leaders Leicester City aren't about to rest on their laurels in the January transfer window.

The winger is really at the beginning of his career, and so far, he is flourishing under Maresca and the King Power Stadium. So, as this day and age is, teams from the Premier League are going to start taking notice, but that doesn’t mean it is the best thing for McAteer.

The 22-year-old needs to look at a past example involving Tottenham and Jack Clarke to realise that moving so early in his career to a big top-flight club isn't what he needs right now. Clarke had the world at his feet at Leeds United but joined Spurs and hardly played any football, which resulted in him having several loan spells away, to now where he’s got his career back on track a few years later.

McAteer doesn’t need that; he needs to continue playing football, learning, and developing. So, if that means he stays with Leicester for the rest of this season and next, then that should be something that shouldn’t worry the player and they instead see it as the right path for his development to become a better player.