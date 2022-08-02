Jack Clarke reveals the two things he needs to do more of at Sunderland this season

Sunderland kicked off their new season with a game against Coventry City at the weekend.

The sides came away with a point each after Coventry’s 84th minute goal cancelled out a Sunderland lead.

Scorer for Sunderland in the 12th minute was new permanent signing Jack Clarke.

The winger spent the second half of last season on loan with the Black Cats and his impressive form led Alex Neil to get him on a permanent move from Tottenham this summer.

The 21-year-old’s goal means he has equalled his goal tally for Sunderland last season and is now looking to build upon it further as he told The Northern Echo: “I felt good.

“I feel like I need to add more goals and assists to my game. I managed to get one today and hopefully I can use that to build on. As a team we can build on that point today and take it into next week.”

Clarke plays a good game of football that’s easy on the eye but when asked if boss Alex Neil wants to see him on the back post more often he admitted: “I think they all want that from me to be honest. They’ve been nagging all pre-season about getting in at the back post so thankfully I managed to stick one away today.”

The Verdict:

Jack Clarke had a brilliant spell with Sunderland last season so it came as no surprise that the manager wanted to snap up his services.

The youngster has now got off to a great start to life in the Championship with the Black Cats too which will no doubt give him confidence to push forward.

With the ability play as both a striker and a winger, the 21-year-old has to make sure he can adapt his game at the right time and get himself to those positions at the back post when needed, like he did at the weekend.

If Clarke can add this to his game week in, week out then we will no doubt see him on the scoresheet much more often this season.