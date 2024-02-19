Highlights Jack Clarke's permanent move to Sunderland was a game-changer, surpassing his goal tally and catching the eye of other clubs.

With contract talks stalled and agent hints at a summer move, Clarke's exit from Sunderland seems inevitable unless they secure promotion.

Interest in Clarke is high, both domestically and internationally, emphasizing the importance of promotion for Sunderland to retain him.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has shone for his team once again this term.

Registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 competitive appearances last term, he has already managed to beat his goal tally this term, with the Black Cats' decision to recruit him permanently in 2022 certainly paying dividends.

They bought him permanently at just the right time, with the player not doing enough during his loan spell during the second half of the 2021/22 season to command a high fee, and Tottenham Hotspur were probably keen to offload him considering he hadn't made an impact in the English capital.

His full-time switch to the Stadium of Light has been a real turning point for Clarke though, who previously showed promise at Leeds United but wasn't given a sufficient opportunity to prove his worth at Spurs.

Building on an excellent 2022/23 campaign by putting in some more game-changing performances this term, it's no surprise that plenty of clubs have been linked with a move for him, but a move is yet to materialise.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland stats (as of February 19th) Season Appearances (all competitions) Goals Assists 2021/22 (loan) 20 1 4 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 35 15 4

However, it only feels like a matter of time before the 23-year-old makes a move away from Wearside, especially if he can continue to impress between now and the end of the season.

The Black Cats may not have done well under Michael Beale, but the winger was still able to make an impact under the ex-Rangers boss and will probably be just as good under his successor, with the 43-year-old being sacked.

The latest on Jack Clarke's Sunderland future

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday that Southampton have taken an interest in Clarke and are lining up a £15m move for the player.

However, they may only be able to recruit him if they win promotion at the end of this term, something that isn't guaranteed considering how competitive teams have been at the top end of the division so far this season.

Related "Felt fear" - Birmingham City's Koji Miyoshi makes claim about Sunderland players The Blues managed to come from behind to get all three points against the Black Cats

The winger is believed to be open to a move away from the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign if the Black Cats don't end up winning promotion.

And contract talks are believed to be dead in the water at this point, which isn't promising for the Championship club.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland exit feels inevitable unless they win promotion

Clarke's stance isn't ideal for the Wearside club in their potential quest to keep him beyond the end of this summer window - and Clarke's agent Ian Harte is hopeful that his client will secure a summer move.

His agent potentially pushing for a move away during the next window won't benefit the Black Cats and their negotiating position, even if he does have more than two years left on his contract.

This summer seems like the perfect time to sell him though if the club want to generate as much for him as possible, something Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman will be wanting to do.

And a contract extension doesn't seem to be a possibility at this time, so an exit for Clarke feels inevitable, especially when considering the volume of interest that he has generated in the past year or so.

Not only is he attracting interest from English clubs, but the winger has also been linked with a move to Lazio.

That reinforces just how many eyes have been on him - and the only way the Black Cats will probably be able to fend off this interest, if he doesn't sustain a serious injury, is if they win promotion at the end of this term.

Looking where they currently are in the league table though, a top-six finish certainly isn't guaranteed.