Highlights Jack Clarke is happy to stay at Sunderland despite speculation about his future. He is focused on competing with the team.

Clarke is the club's top scorer this season, with 13 goals and four assists in the Championship so far.

Sunderland has shown resolve in keeping Clarke despite offers, which has been crucial to their promotion chances.

Jack Clarke has responded to the speculation surrounding his future at Sunderland.

The winger was the subject of intense interest during the summer and winter transfer windows.

Burnley had an initial bid in excess of £10 million rejected by the Black Cats prior to the season getting underway.

The likes of West Ham, Brentford and Lazio were also credited with serious January interest, but a deal failed to materialise in each case.

Clarke is the club’s top scorer this season, with a tally of 13 goals and four assists to his name in the Championship so far.

Clarke responds to Sunderland speculation

Clarke has insisted that he is happy to remain at the Stadium of Light beyond the previous two transfer windows.

The winger suggested that he is not bothered by the speculation over his future, and that his focus is on competing with Sunderland.

“Honestly, I’m happy to be here, and I’m still enjoying every minute in a Sunderland shirt and for me, the stuff that gets said on the outside doesn’t seem to bother me,” said Clarke, via The Standard.

“As long as I’m coming in every day and wearing a Sunderland shirt I’m happy.”

Jack Clarke transfer fee

Clarke joined Sunderland in the January window of 2022 on an initial loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The loan move was made into a permanent one in that summer following the club’s promotion from League One.

Related Chelsea will surely be disappointed at star's showing at Sunderland: View The on-loan Blues striker has scored just once since joining The Black Cats in the summer

The 23-year-old cemented himself as a key part of the first team squad at Wearside as Sunderland earned a play-off place in their first campaign back in the Championship last year.

He contributed nine goals and 11 assists as the team finished sixth in the standings.

Clarke signed from Spurs in a deal worth a reported £750,000, but Spurs will be owed 25 per cent of any future sale as part of a sell-on clause agreement.

Sunderland league position in Championship

Sunderland are currently eighth in the Championship table with 16 games remaining in the campaign.

Michael Beale’s side is aiming to secure a top six finish yet again, with the gap to the play-off places now just one point.

A 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough last weekend prevented the team the chance to earn their place back inside the top six.

An equalising goal from Naziry Rusyn in the 83rd minute ensured Beale’s team didn’t suffer defeat at the hands of their local rivals.

Next up for Sunderland is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on 10 February.

Sunderland have done well to keep Clarke

A lot of clubs wouldn’t have shown the same resolve to keep Clarke given some of the offers that have reportedly arrived.

Even the initial £10 million bid from Burnley could have been tempting for Sunderland to cash in, but they have been firm in their stance that the winger is going nowhere.

This has been a huge boost to their promotion chances, as Clarke is crucial to Beale’s team.

If Sunderland are to get promoted to the Premier League this year, then keeping onto the forward will be seen as the vital move.

The former Spurs player has a contract until the summer of 2026, so there should be no rush to cash in on him just yet.