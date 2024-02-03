Highlights Romaine Mundle has the potential to be the long-term replacement for Jack Clarke at Sunderland FC.

Despite a lack of experience of first team football, Romaine Mundle could be the long term Jack Clarke replacement for the future that Sunderland FC have been searching for.

The Black Cats have impressed so far by challenging for the play-off places in the Championship, despite losing two of their top scorers last summer and switching managers at the end of last year.

Amad Diallo returned to Manchester United after his loan deal at the Stadium of Light expired, with striker Ross Stewart moving to Southampton in an £8 million move in the summer.

After their exits, Clarke took up the mantle as the main man at the Stadium of Light. He is currently the club's top scorer, and one of the main reasons why they are challenging for the top six during a tricky season with much upheaval, which included sacking manager Tony Mowbray and replacing him with Mick Beale.

The addition of Mundle may not change their fortunes much this season but looks to be a signing with the long-term in mind.

Mundle joined the Black Cats in the January transfer window

Sunderland made a deadline day transfer to sign former Tottenham Hotspur winger Mundle, ending his spell in Belgium after just half a season in Europe.

The forward was offered a new deal by Spurs in the summer, but rejected the deal and moved to Standard Liege. He will have hoped that would give him the chance to play first team football for the first time, but he struggled to find time on the pitch.

Despite playing just 146 minutes for the Belgian club, Mundle attracted the interest of Sunderland, who signed him on a long-term contract on February 1st, which will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2028.

While he isn't likely expected to become an instant starter for the Black Cats, the four-and-a-half-year deal gives him time to progress as a footballer, with the hope of becoming a key player for Sunderland in the future.

He could be the future Clarke replacement in a few years time

While he is not ready to carry the burden yet, Mundle has the potential to be the replacement for Clarke that Sunderland may need in the near future.

There was a lot of reported interest in the forward this winter, following a fantastic first half of the season. Teams like West Ham and Lazio have been linked with a move for the Englishman, with £20 million touted as the fee required to secure the 23-year-old's signature.

Mundle shares some similarities with Clarke, with both men having spent time in the Spurs youth team before leaving the club when it became clear there was no room in the first team for them.

Mundle left the club last year after rejecting a new contract with Spurs, moving to Standard Liege. While he didn't play much and failed to register a goal or assist for the club, his performances did enough to impress the Sunderland recruitment department.

Romaine Mundle's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (03/02/2024) Club Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur U-23 48 7 6 Tottenham Hotspur U-18 35 4 9 Standard Liege 7 0 0 SL 16 4 2 0

While the 20-year-old hasn't set the world alight at senior level so far, the hope is that he can settle at the Stadium of Light and kick on - potentially even growing into a long-term replacement for Clarke should he move on.

He is a pacey and tricky winger with the ability to cut inside and shoot at will, who can play on either flank equally as effectively. However, his biggest knock is the lack of game time so far in his career, with the 20-year-old only making seven senior appearances in his career.

Because of this, Sunderland cannot rely on him to be an immediate replacement for Clarke, who has established himself as one of the Championship's best players, and will be thankful that a move away from the club did not materialise in January.

Mundle signed a four and a half year deal with the Black Cats at the start of February, indicating that they see him as a long-term solution.

It does seem like Clarke is destined for bigger things so a potential long-term replacement now gives the club more time to bed him into the system and not force him into the role before he is ready.

There is no telling if the former Spurs can reach the Sunderland talisman's levels but he was highly rated in North London before his exit and is still young enough that he can improve his game to become a key player for the Championship club.

It may take him a few years to acclimatise to Sunderland, but there is a chance we could be speaking about him as we now speak about Clarke in a few years time.