Jack Clarke has taken to Instagram to offer an honest reflection on Sunderland's play-off defeat to Luton Town.

The Black Cats would have been hoping to book their place in the final of this competition after securing a 2-1 victory over the Hatters in the first leg.

However, Tony Mowbray's side were unable to cope with Luton's physicality in the return fixture as their opponents secured a 2-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

Gabriel Osho opened the scoring for the hosts as he converted from close range after Sunderland failed to deal with a corner.

Sunderland then had an appeal for a penalty dismissed by referee Simon Hooper.

A smart stop from Anthony Patterson prevented Carlton Morris from netting Luton's second goal of the evening.

Unfortunately for Sunderland, Patterson was powerless to prevent the Hatters from doubling their advantage in the 43rd minute as Tom Lockyer headed home from Alfie Doughty's inch-perfect delivery.

Following the break, the Black Cats failed to carve out any major chances.

Luton went close on two occasions to scoring a third goal.

Elijah Adebayo's effort was cleared off the line by Patrick Roberts before Cody Drameh missed an open goal.

Having suffered a 3-2 defeat on aggregate to Luton, Sunderland will need to dust themselves down in the coming months before embarking on another season in the Championship later this year.

What has Jack Clarke said following Sunderland's play-off exit?

Reflecting on his side's elimination from the play-offs, Clarke has admitted on Instagram that the players gave it their all, but ultimately it was not meant to be in terms of promotion this season.

Clarke posted: "We gave it our all but it wasn't meant to be."

Will Sunderland be able to keep Jack Clarke at the club this summer?

When you consider that Clarke managed to provide an impressive total of 21 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign, it is hardly a surprise that he is already attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

A report from The Sun earlier this month suggested that Brentford and Crystal Palace are both ready to compete for Clarke's signature.

Given that these two sides will both be able to offer the winger the chance to prove himself in the Premier League again, it will be intriguing to see whether the 22-year-old opts to stay at the Stadium of Light.

If Sunderland are able to retain the services of Clarke, there is no reason why they cannot launch a push for promotion with him in their side later this year, especially if they nail their transfer recruitment this summer.