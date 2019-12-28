Jack Clarke reacts to Tottenham’s decision to end Leeds loan spell

Jack Clarke has thanked Leeds United for helping to fulfil his dreams after seeing his season-long loan spell at the club cut short following his recall by parent club Tottenham.

The North London side completed the permanent signing of Clarke over the summer following his impressive breakthrough season for Leeds last term, but the winger then re-joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Clarke has only managed to make one league appearance since the start of the season after struggling to establish himself in Bielsa’s plans, and it has now been confirmed that this will lead to his premature return to Spurs in January.

The performances of the likes of Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez have prevented Clarke from breaking into the side this term, despite the fact Clarke made 25 appearances during Leeds’ promotion push last campaign.

The 19-year-old has now taken to Twitter to respond to the news regarding his Tottenham recall, and he has taken the opportunity to thank Leeds for the role they played in his career, while he also wished the club well for the future.

Was always a dream of mine too play for @LUFC a dream I managed to fulfil and I will be forever thankful for. I would like to thank the club, staff and all the players I’ve learnt from and got to know over the years. I wish the club and the fans all the very best in the future https://t.co/eWpuO5zpcR — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke09) December 27, 2019

Clarke made a total of 28 senior appearances for Leeds after making his professional debut in October 2018.

The Verdict

It would have come as a boost when Clarke returned to Leeds over the summer after completing his permanent move to Tottenham, but many Leeds fans would have been expecting to see much more of the winger this season.

Clarke made an excellent breakthrough impact over the course of last season, but he has found minutes much harder to come by this term, and this is ultimately the reason behind his exit from Elland Road.

Bielsa cannot be blamed too heavily for Clarke’s lack of minutes given the other attacking players he has at his disposal, but there will surely be some Leeds fans wondering why Clarke was not given a few more opportunities this season.