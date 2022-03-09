Jack Clarke posts four-word message following Sunderland success v Fleetwood

After a dismal first half performance at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, Sunderland came from a goal down to defeat struggling Fleetwood Town 3-1 to boost their chances of finishing in League One’s play-off places.

The Black Cats have started to pick up their performances under new manager Alex Neil, but their old habits showed through in the opening 45 minutes against the Cod Army.

A goal down at the interval, the Wearside club rallied after what you’d imagine to be a rocket fired by the Scottish manager, with goals from Elliot Embleton, Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke securing all three points and leaving Sunderland in fifth position by the end of the evening.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sunderland players born in?

1 of 20 Ron-Thorben Hoffmann? Bonn Cochem Cologne Rostock

For Clarke it was a moment of relief as he scored his first goal in English league football since January 1 in 2019 when he was still a Leeds United player.

Several loan spells since he signed permanently for Tottenham Hotspur nearly three years ago haven’t worked out for the forward, and even since he arrived at Sunderland he has mainly been featuring from the substitutes bench.

However he finally got off the mark against Fleetwood and played all 90 minutes as well, and the day after the victory Clarke has sent a message on his Instagram account outlining that despite it not being in the club’s hands due to games in hand for other teams, the Black Cats will be fighting until the end of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Clarke (@jrclarke_)

The Verdict

Clarke may now be able to finally hit the ground running at a club – even if he is only there for two more months.

Spells at the likes of Stoke, QPR and back at Leeds haven’t exactly gone as planned but there’s still clearly a talented player in there.

Sunderland need someone with his speed and spark to potentially unlock defences in the final two months of the campaign and he did that for the first time against Fleetwood.

With just over a year remaining on his Spurs contract, could Clarke potentially play his way into a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light? It’s a possibility, but he’d need more moments like the one he produced on Tuesday night to make sure that became a reality.