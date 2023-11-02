Highlights Jack Clarke has been a revelation for Sunderland this season, scoring nine goals in 14 games and potentially being the best player in the Championship.

Patrick Roberts, on the other hand, has struggled to make an impact, failing to score or assist this season despite his talent.

While Clarke has been carrying the attack, Sunderland needs other players, like Roberts, to step up in order to maintain their strong promotion chances.

Sunderland have once again been a joy to watch at times this season, with Tony Mowbray’s side hoping to be in the mix for promotion once again.

Whilst they ultimately fell short in the previous campaign, losing in the play-offs to winners Luton Town over two legs, the fans were proud of the team that had been built, due to the fast, dynamic football that they play.

Jack Clarke stars for Sunderland

That has continued, and, central to all of it is Jack Clarke. The former Leeds man has been a revelation since his arrival, but he has taken his game up another level this season, scoring nine goals in 14 games.

Many will strongly argue that he is the best player in the Championship, and the reality is that Sunderland will face a battle to keep hold of Clarke in the New Year, because he really is that good.

Even though it’s great to watch the winger play, there will be some concern among the supporters about how Sunderland would cope without him.

That will require others to step up, and one man who should be doing more is Patrick Roberts.

The 26-year-old has failed to find the net this season, and he has registered just one assist, which is nowhere near enough considering his talent.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Roberts was influential as the Black Cats reached the top six, making 12 goal contributions to help the side. But, he’s clearly not on course to replicate that, and you could argue he should have been aiming to do even more.

Like Clarke, at his best, Roberts is a brilliant player to watch. He has superb close control, he can pick intelligent passes as he cuts in from the right, and his technical ability means he is a good striker of the ball. So, all the tools are there.

He may lack the explosiveness of Clarke, but the ex-Celtic man still has the natural talent to be a standout performer in the second tier.

Of course, a poor 12 games doesn’t mean Roberts will be written off, and whilst his numbers aren’t great, he is still playing his part in helping the team to results.

So, there’s certainly no panic, but with the strikers also struggling for goals, it does feel as though Clarke is carrying the attack at times.

Even though he is capable of doing that for the next six or seven months, there will be an understanding that he may not maintain the ridiculous standards he has set.

Therefore, his Sunderland teammates need to step up, and Roberts is one that Mowbray will be looking at.

If he can rediscover his best form, it will make the Wearside outfit a formidable prospect at this level, and they will feel they have an attacking unit that is superior to many of their play-off rivals.

It’s going to be a real battle for Sunderland to reach the top six once more, but if Roberts can get near Clarke’s level, then they will be a team to be feared.