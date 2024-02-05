Highlights Jack Clarke is happy to be at Sunderland and enjoys playing for the club, despite generating interest from other teams.

Clarke's professionalism is commendable and he probably understands that the Black Cats won't sell him without a substantial offer.

Clarke needs regular playing time at this stage of his career and may be hesitant to move away without guaranteed game time, considering his past experience at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has revealed that he is happy to be at the Stadium of Light, speaking to the Sunderland Echo after yesterday's 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.

Clarke has been a magnificent asset for the Black Cats since signing for the club permanently during the summer of 2022, following a fairly productive loan spell on Wearside during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, when he initially joined from Tottenham Hotspur.

Registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 15 competitive appearances last term, he has been even more deadly in front of goal this season.

In the Championship alone, he has recorded 13 goals and four assists in 30 games, already beating his goal tally from last season.

His contributions have been much-needed, because although the Black Cats addressed their forward department during the summer, their additions have struggled.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Nazariy Rusyn has got himself on the scoresheet a couple of times under current boss Michael Beale, but the Ukrainian has needed time to settle into life in the UK.

Mason Burstow, meanwhile, has struggled and Luis Hemir hasn't been able to make too much of an impact either.

Clarke's performances and goalscoring record has allowed him to generate plenty of interest this season, with Lazio even attempting to lure him away from the Stadium of Light.

With all this interest in him, and the club not sanctioning an exit during the summer, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the winger had been keen to make an exit.

However, that wasn't the case.

Related Sunderland failed in transfer deadline day swoop for 19-cap international midfielder Michael Beale made a late bid to re-unite with Ecuadorian player José Cifuentes, but it failed to come off

Speaking about speculation regarding his future, Clarke said: "I am happy to be here. I enjoy every minute of playing for Sunderland and pulling on the shirt.

"For me, the stuff that gets said on the outside doesn't seem to bother me.

"As long as I'm coming in everyday wearing a Sunderland shirt, I'm happy."

Jack Clarke's previous experiences have probably benefitted Sunderland

The winger's professionalism has to be commended.

He could argue that the Black Cats are attempting to block any exit.

But Clarke knows that the Wearside outfit won't and shouldn't sell without securing a very healthy amount for his signature and that's probably one reason why he's keeping his head down at the moment.

The 23-year-old also knows that he won't be guaranteed game time if he returns to the Premier League.

He endured a torrid time at Tottenham and had some poor loan spells away from the English capital too, so he may be reluctant to make a move away without guaranteed game time.

At 23, he needs to be playing regularly and Clarke will know that better than anyone else.