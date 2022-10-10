Jack Clarke makes honest admission about new Sunderland role

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has had a tactical challenge on his hands of late following injuries to both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, which left his side with no available strikers.

Numerous players have been stepping into the striker position to try and ensure the Black Cats are still able to contribute going forward.

During Saturday’s game at Swansea City, it was Jack Clarke who took the striker position in the second half of the game and although his side lost the game 2-1, Clarke did score his fourth goal of the season.

When asked about playing the forward role, the natural left-winger told the Sunderland Echo: “Obviously it’s not a role I’m massively used to playing but if I’m asked to play there I will try my best.

“I’m not a natural number nine and I think everyone will know that and be able to see that.

“But I’m comfortable on the ball and like being on the ball so if it’s a role I have to play for the team I’m willing to do that.”

Clarke also gave an insight into how Mowbray is managing this striker situation as he detailed what he was told at half-time: “I didn’t really get too many instructions to be honest.

“I think he just wanted the game to be stretched a little bit more and wanted me closer to the goal to try and get us a goal, and I managed to do that.

“As a team we didn’t do enough to get back into the game and we gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb.”

The Verdict

Clarke’s attitude is exactly what Mowbray will be wanting to see from his attacking players at the minute. It’s clear they lack players with a natural ability at the top end of the pitch but Clarke was willing to give the effort and was rewarded with a goal.

It’s clear that Mowbray understands that effort is what he needs more than anything too as he’s not bombarding his make-shift strikers with information and instructions but rather allowing them the opportunity to go and do what they can to help the side.

The Black Cats didn’t get the result they would have wanted and will no doubt be fighting an uphill battle for as long as they lack their strikers. However, Clarke’s attitude is what the players need to show at the moment and do all they can to push up the pitch and score.