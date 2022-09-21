Jack Clarke makes admission about his time at Sunderland so far following Tottenham switch

Throughout his career so far, Jack Clarke has been subjected to plenty of loan moves making it hard for the 21-year-old to get a regular run of games.

In January last season, the winger joined Sunderland on loan and that move became permanent this summer as Clarke made the move from parent club Tottenham.

Despite having had two managers so far this season, the youngster has started every game for his side so far this season and the player is pleased he’s been given the opportunity to play regular football as he told Sky Sports (via the Chronicle): “I’ve enjoyed it ever since I came to this club and thankfully I’ve had two managers now that have put a lot of faith in me and hopefully there’s more to come.

“Obviously it’s our first season back [in the Championship] after a while and we all knew it was going to be a massive season. We’ll just take it game but game and hopefully after ten, 15, 30 games – whatever it is – we’ll put ourselves in contention to be there at the end of the season, but we just need to take it game by game.”

Times have been tough for the Black Cats of late having lost Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms through injury but Clarke has proven his own ability with three goals under his belt this season and feels his team are able to cover the holes as he said: “I think everybody already knows we’ve all got a big role to play this season. No matter whether you’re coming from the bench or starting week in, week out.

“We’ve all got to do our job regardless of who’s injured, who’s playing. It makes it more difficult not having a natural striker up there but like Pat [Patrick Roberts] said, we’ve been working all week without a striker and we’re willing to adapt. Like you saw [against Reading] we can play without one. Hopefully we get one back soon.”

The Verdict:

Getting Clarke into Sunderland on a permanent basis this summer was seen as a great bit of business from the club and it is.

However, it also seems to be a move that has made the player just as happy which is positive to see.

Clarke is being given the chance to play regularly this season and you can see how happy he is to have the opportunity.

What’s more, his performances have shown why he’s deserving of game time and you imagine he’ll only kick on further this season.