The future of Jack Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer.

The Sunderland winger impressed many with his performances last season.

The 22-year-old took the step up to the Championship quite well, showcasing his talent and his versatility in Tony Mowbray’s side.

Clarke was at his best in his natural position on the right flank but also showed a capability for playing up front for the Black Cats.

He contributed nine goals and 11 assists, playing a crucial role in helping the club reach the play-offs with a sixth place finish in the table.

What is the latest news surrounding Jack Clarke?

Clarke’s future remains up in the air as we come into the final week of the transfer window.

The winger has until 1 September to decide on his future before the market shuts until January.

Here is the latest news surrounding Jack Clarke’s future at the Stadium of Light…

Asking price set

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have set an asking price worth £15 million for Clarke.

This comes amid speculation linking him with a move to Burnley following the Clarets’ promotion to the Premier League.

Clarke has impressed Kompany, leading to the Lancashire side submitting an offer worth a total of £12 million.

The structure of bid included £10 million up front, with a further £2 million in add-ons, but that has been rejected by the Championship side.

Sunderland will only listen to offers worth up to £15 million for the 22-year-old.

Burnley sign Aaron Ramsey

Burnley have turned their attention to the signing of Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa in the wake of their failed bid to sign Clarke.

According to The Shields Gazette, the Premier League side have signed the winger in a £12 million deal.

That could spell the end of their pursuit of Clarke, who occupies the same position as the 20-year-old.

Ramsey spent time on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough, where he impressed with his performances in Michael Carrick’s side.

He will now take the step up to the top flight, where Burnley will be aiming to cement their position in the division by surviving relegation.

Burnley lost their opening game of the season 3-0 to Manchester City.

Sunderland tell Clarke he’s not for sale

According to Sports Illustrated, Sunderland have gone as far as to tell Clarke that he is not for sale this summer.

The forward is a key figure at the Stadium of Light and could be crucial to any kind of promotion push this season.

Mowbray’s side has seen a number of big departures over the summer, so the loss of Clarke would be another blow to their attacking options.

The forward is a star player at Sunderland, and still has another three years remaining on his current contract.

This has given the Championship side the negotiating power this summer, with the club having no need to sell this window.

Clarke has started all three of Sunderland’s league games so far this season, contributing one goal.

The Black Cats have earned one win from their opening three games, losing the other two.