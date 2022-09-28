Jack Clarke in 2nd: Sunderland’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

It has been a bright start to life back in the Championship for Sunderland.

Despite the loss of Alex Neil as manager late in August, the Black Cats have competed well in their first campaign in the second division since 2018.

It was a difficult few years for the club down in League One, with many managers coming and going in an attempt to gain promotion.

However, it wasn’t until the appointment of Neil last February that everything started to click at the Stadium of Light.

That made his unexpected so unfortunate for supporters, who were right behind the former Norwich City and Preston North End head coach.

But Tony Mowbray has come into the fold and carried on the work that Neil was doing.

The 58-year old has led Sunderland to 5th in the table heading into October.

Here we look at the club’s 10 most valuable players, according to Transfermarkt.