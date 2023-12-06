Highlights Sunderland parts ways with Tony Mowbray after recent poor form and failed playoff campaign.

Sunderland begin their search for a new head coach after parting ways with Tony Mowbray this week.

The former Blackburn Rovers boss was named as Alex Neil’s successor last season after the Scotsman decided to leave for Stoke City, and it turned out to be an inspired appointment.

Mowbray built a youthful but fearless Black Cats side that reached the play-off semi-final, but they ultimately came up short over two legs against eventual winners Luton Town.

With the expectation to progress one step further this campaign, Sunderland have stuttered for form in recent weeks, with a three-match winless run leaving the club 9th in the Championship table, although they remain just three points away from a place inside the top-six.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

With the warning signs starting to appear, the Sunderland board has decided to make the difficult decision, but could this development impact the future of one of their major stars?

What has Jack Clarke’s agent Ian Harte said?

Clarke’s agent Ian Harte, who shares a close relationship with the player, had his say regarding Mowbray’s sacking on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Harte’s tweet read: “Best of luck Tony, can’t believe the news if totally honest, a top bloke and manager.”

Who has been linked with a move for Jack Clarke?

The summer transfer window stirred up plenty of rumours linking Clarke with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

As reported by Mark Douglas from iNews in June, four Premier League clubs had registered their interest in the 23-year-old.

Everton, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley had all been linked with a move for the winger as they looked to bolster their squads at the start of the Premier League season.

In specific negotiations with Burnley, TEAMTalk reported that Sunderland had told the Clarets that Clarke wasn’t for sale after they rejected four bids, with their last offer over £10 million below the Black Cats’ valuation.

At the beginning of October, James Copley from the Sunderland Echo reported that Harte had suggested Clarke’s future might lay elsewhere on social media, hinting he would not sign a new contract at the club.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was in response to a Black Cats supporter named John Cant, who tagged Harte on his social media post saying: "Great news on Dan Ballard contract extension, would be great to now get Jack Clarke tied down.”

Harte responded by quoting the tweet and said: "I wish that was the case John but unfortunately not." accompanied by a zip face emoji.

What does this mean for Jack Clarke’s future at Sunderland?

With interest from multiple top-flight sides mixed with the news of Mowbray’s departure, Clarke's future suddenly feels a lot less secure.

Mowbray certainly got the best out of Clarke in a red and white shirt, with the former England U20 international contributing 10 goals and 12 assists in 47 Championship games last term as well as reaching double figures in goals already this season under the 60-year-old.

He's helped the winger kick-start his career after an ill-fated move to Spurs and you do have to wonder whether Mowbray's departure could leave the Leeds academy product considering a move away from the Stadium of Light.

Harte spoke of Clarke feeling settled at the North East club earlier this week but both the attacker and his agent were clearly big fans of the recently departed manager and it remains to be seen what impact Mowbray's departure could have.

His Black Cats' future feels a lot more uncertain that it did just days ago.