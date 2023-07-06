Sunderland have begun their preparations for the new Championship season.

The Black Cats will be hoping to continue from last season and make another push at the Championship play-offs.

Tony Mowbray will be keen to improve his side this summer in the transfer market, but the 59-year-old will also want to retain the services of some of their key players.

One of whom is Jack Clarke, who stepped up to the plate last term, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists.

His performances played a big part in Sunderland reaching the play-offs and further increased interest in himself.

Clarke has gained more admirers in the past few months after losing his way after his move from Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley are one team that is keen on the winger, and here we have looked at what we know so far and if the transfer is likely to happen.

What do we know so far about Jack Clarke to Burnley?

Burnley gained promotion to the Premier League last season and are now preparing for life back in the top flight.

Vincent Kompany is keen to add to his squad this summer, and it seems Sunderland’s Jack Clarke is one of their top targets.

The Clarets are the side that has made the most effort to sign the winger so far this summer.

Burnley made their first move for Clarke earlier in June, seeing a £7 million offer rejected by Sunderland.

However, that knock-back hasn’t stopped Burnley from continuing their pursuit, with Alan Nixon revealing that Burnley are the only active bidders.

It was reported by Keith Downie at the beginning of this month, that Burnley had made another bid for Clarke, this time around the £9 million mark.

It has yet to be disclosed if the fee has been accepted or rejected, but it seems Burnley are very much keen on the 22-year-old.

While the bids have been made by Burnley, it has also been reported that Clarke is happy at the Stadium of Light, despite interest from elsewhere.

Is Jack Clarke likely to sign for Burnley?

If you look at what we know so far, then you would say there is a big possibility of Clarke joining Burnley this summer.

Of course, this isn’t what Sunderland fans will want to hear, but Burnley don’t seem to be giving up in their chase for the 22-year-old.

So, at some point they are going to hit a figure that makes the Black Cats listen, and if that happens, there doesn’t seem to be any reason why Clarke wouldn’t join the Clarets.

Sunderland will not want to lose one of their most important players, but every player has a price, and in these negotiations, a price tag will have been set; it is just whether a team can match it.

Clarke is a player who is likely going to be playing Premier League football sooner rather than later, but this time he needs to make a move to a team where he is going to continue playing and developing.

But if, for whatever reason, a move didn’t work out to Burnley or whoever this summer, then Clarke would be doing his development no harm by staying at Sunderland this season.