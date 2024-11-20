Sunderland return from the final international break of 2024 at the summit of the Championship table, ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference.

It's been a fantastic first 15 games for the Black Cats, who have transformed themselves from a struggling mid-to-lower-table side into one that has a true chance of automatic promotion come the end of the season.

Not many would have predicted the Wearsiders to have had the start that they have had, but under the guidance of Regis Le Bris, who is in his first season of management in England, their young team has defied all early expectations of them.

They have done this without their key man from 2023/24, Jack Clarke, who moved to Ipswich Town in the Premier League in the summer for £15m with the deal possibily rising a further £5m through add-ons. It was thought that the loss of the winger was going to sting, but Sunderland have adapted to his departure brilliantly.

Sunderland have not missed Clarke

Taking 15 goals and four assists out of the team seemed as though it was going to have a huge impact on the way that the Black Cats played, but Le Bris' attacking style of play has proven to be beneficial to the midfield at the Stadium of Light.

The likes of Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham have thrived under the Frenchman, and they have added five goals between them already.

Meanwhile, Wilson Isidor has eased any fears over a lack of an experienced striker. On loan from Zenit St. Petersburg, the 24-year-old has found the back of the net 5 times in his first 12 appearances.

Clarke was a bright spark for Sunderland throughout his time at the club, but it always seemed as though he was going to leave in the summer, and adapting to his loss was a task that had to be completed immidiately.

The Black Cats have shown that the current Ipswich man was not the only player in the team capable of performing in the Championship, and those who had their struggles last season have shown that they have the ability to take the club back to the very top of the second tier.

The speed that they have adapted may have been surprising for supporters, but with Clarke playing in the first two games of the campaign, they had time to readjust to life without him.

Romain Mundle has taken on Clarke's role excellently

While those in other positions have more than made up for the 23-year-old's absence, Romaine Mundle, who has taken over the role that he left, has excelled.

The winger struggled during his first half season at the Stadium of Light, but he has already shown this season his ability to play at this level and be a threat throughout games.

Mundle has scored four goals and registered two assists in just 12 starts in the Championship in 2024/25, and his constant presence on the left flank makes him a danger to any right-back in the division.

Romaine Mundle Sunderland Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 15 (12) Minutes Played 1029 Goals (Assists) 4 (2) xG 1.51 Shots (On Target) 23 (9) Pass Accuracy 83.7% Chances Created 18 Crosses Completed 15 Dribble Success 46.6% *Stats correct as of 20/11/2024

While Clarke has found the step-up to the Premier League a little bit more difficult than many predicited, his former side are proving to be one of the surprise packages and they continue to show that his loss has not been felt.

Nevertheless, Sunderland supporters would not turn the opportuntity to see him in red-and-white once again down.