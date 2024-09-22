Jack Clarke was a major asset for Sunderland during his two-and-a-half years at the Stadium of Light.

Initially joining the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the 2022 winter window, he was in desperate need of a productive spell away from the English capital to kickstart his career.

He may not have always thrived during his temporary spell on Wearside, but he made some valuable contributions, with his assist in the League One play-off semi-final second leg allowing the Black Cats to secure their place in the final.

And following their win at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers, they prepared for life in the Championship by making some shrewd signings, with the likes of Dan Ballard and Clarke joining permanently.

It was unclear whether Clarke was going to be able to make the step up to the second tier and thrive, having previously struggled at that level on loan.

But he took his game to a new level after signing permanently, proving to be the club's most important player during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

Jack Clarke's time at Sunderland (permanent spell) (All competitions) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 42 15 4 2024/25 2 1 1

Along with Amad Diallo, he proved to be a crucial figure in guiding the Black Cats to a top-six finish at the end of the former campaign, having been without Ross Stewart for much of the campaign.

They also saw Ellis Simms recalled midway through the season - and the fact they still managed to secure a play-off place shows just how impressive the likes Clarke and Diallo were.

Winger Clarke improved on his goalscoring tally during the following campaign, registering 15 league goals and standing out once again.

During the summer, the ex-Leeds United man had two years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light and with the wide player consistently performing well in the past two years, it seemed inevitable that he would move on at some point.

In came Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, who managed to wrap up a £20m deal for the 23-year-old back in August.

How much Jack Clarke is estimated to be earning at Ipswich Town

According to Capology, Clarke is estimated to be earning £25,000 per week at Portman Road.

That is on par with Jacob Greaves, Arijanet Muric, Chiedozie Ogbene, Dara O'Shea and Sammie Szmodics, all of whom signed for the club from English second-tier sides during the summer transfer window.

Six Ipswich players are estimated to be earning more than Clarke - and two of them are loanees.

Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste are the loan pair, with the former estimated to be on £150,000 per week.

It would be difficult to see Ipswich paying much of Phillips' salary though, with Manchester City probably having the funds to pay a decent portion of his wages.

With this in mind, Clarke is probably one of the higher earners at Portman Road.

How Jack Clarke is currently getting on at Ipswich Town since Sunderland departure

Clarke has endured a fairly uneventful start to life in Suffolk, making two appearances from the subs bench and starting against AFC Wimbledon in a Carbabao Cup loss.

He is yet to register a goal or assist for Kieran McKenna's side thus far, but he hasn't had that much of an opportunity to shine yet.

And as he adjusts to life at Portman Road, he should only get better.

He impressed fans last weekend when the Tractor Boys played Brighton - and that could be a promising sign of things to come.