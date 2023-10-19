Highlights Brighton and Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

The likes of Bournemouth, Brentford, Wolves and Burnley have also been credited with an interest in the winger.

It is thought the Black Cats will demand around £20million for Clarke, who could be key to their hopes of promotion this season.

It seems as though there will be plenty of interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke by the time the January transfer window opens.

That's after a report from TEAMTalk claimed that Brighton and Crystal Palace have joined four other Premier League clubs in taking an interest in the 22-year-old.

How has Clarke fared since joining Sunderland?

Clarke first moved to Sunderland on loan from Tottenham in January 2022, and helped the club win promotion from League One in his first few months at The Stadium of Light.

He then made that move permanent in the summer of 2022, and has since become one of the most dangerous and effective wingers in the Championship.

In total, Clarke has now scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in 82 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, who he also helped to reach the second-tier play-offs last season.

As a result, there has been no shortage of speculation around his future in recent months, given the potential he is starting to show with Sunderland.

Now it seems as though the list of potential suitors for Clarke is growing even further, as attention starts to turn towards January.

Who could try to sign Clarke in the January transfer window?

According to this latest update, Premier League duo Crystal and Brighton have been following the winger closely this season, and are ready to step up their interest at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, Burnley are also said to still be keen on Clarke, despite seeing several bids for the winger rejected in the summer.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth, Brentford and Wolves have apparently also been monitoring the 22-year-old, but are thought to be less likely to make a move at this point.

It is thought that Sunderland will demand somewhere in the region of £20million for Clarke, with it suggested that those Premier League sides could be ready to make opening offers of around £15million.

As part of the deal that took him to The Stadium of Light, Tottenham could reportedly be entitled to as much as 50% of the fee Sunderland receive for Clarke.

Clarke's current contract with Sunderland is not set to expire until the summer of 2026, meaning they are in a strong position to respond to any offers for the winger.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship?

Sunderland have made a bright start to the Championship season, with Clarke making some important contributions to that with his goals and assists.

The Black Cats currently sit fourth in the second-tier standings, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Could Sunderland sell Clarke in January?

It would feel like something of a surprise if Sunderland were to let Clarke go in January.

Given his contract situation at The Stadium of Light, there is no pressure on the club to cash in on him from a financial perspective at the turn of the year.

As a result, given they look to be in with a chance of promotion this season, it would make little sense to sell a player who is as important as Clarke at the midway stage of the campaign, when there is no need to.

With that in mind, you get the feeling these Premier League sides could be rather frustrated with their pursuit of Clarke come the January window.