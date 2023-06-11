Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has managed to revive his career at the Stadium of Light following a torrid time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Not only did he rarely play in the English capital, but his loan spells away from Spurs weren't exactly that successful until he made the temporary switch to Wearside.

Thankfully for him, the Black Cats took a chance on him and signed the winger on a permanent basis last year, a move that has paid dividends for both the club and the player who is now attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Who is interested in Jack Clarke?

Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Everton are all reported to be interested in the Englishman, with the Clarets' promotion to the top flight potentially allowing them to tempt him to Turf Moor.

The Lancashire outfit are in need of another winger to come in following the departure of Nathan Tella, who was the club's top goalscorer last season with 19 goals to his name in all competitions.

Clarke, meanwhile, recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances with his contributions allowing the Black Cats to climb into the play-offs.

How long does Jack Clarke have left on his contract?

Clarke signed a four-year deal last summer, meaning his current contract expires in the summer of 2026.

Ross Stewart is probably a bigger priority for the club at this stage in terms of offering out new contracts but if they can tie the winger down to an extended deal too, that could strengthen their chances of securing a sizeable fee for him.

The Black Cats haven't stated whether they have an option to extend the 22-year-old's deal by a further year, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they have considering how much potential he has.

How much is Jack Clarke worth?

The i have reported that offers of £15m or more could potentially bring the Wearside club to the negotiating table - and it comes as no real surprise that the Black Cats are holding out for that type of fee.

Not only could he still improve at 22, but he also has a long-term contract at the Stadium of Light with the club not under any pressure to sell.

Those factors will work in the Black Cats' favour if they did look to cash in on him - but they may be keen to see him remain at the club as they potentially look to push for promotion again next term.

What is Jack Clarke earning at Sunderland?

According to Capology, the 22-year-old earns an estimated £16,923 per week, making him the highest earner at the club.

The same website believes he is just one of three players to earn a five-figure sum per week, along with fellow summer 2022 Daniel Ballard and the experienced Danny Batth, who has frequently operated in the second tier before.

If Clarke does sign a new deal, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his salary rise further. Many top-tier clubs will probably be willing to pay him just as much as the Black Cats currently do though.