Sunderland’s Jack Clarke has reservations about moving back to London as Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brentford all track the winger.

Jack Clarke attracting Premier League transfer interest

The 23-year-old has been one of the outstanding players in the Championship this season, scoring 12 goals and registering two assists in 26 games to help the Black Cats to sixth in the table.

As well as his end product, Clarke has been a constant threat with his pace and dribbling ability, so it’s no surprise that his form has attracted attention.

Recent reports have suggested that Palace, the Hammers and the Bees are among a host of clubs who are keeping tabs on Clarke, although Sunderland unsurprisingly do not want to cash in on their star man this month as they chase promotion.

And, it appears they could be helped on that front by Clarke’s hesitancy over returning to the capital after his previous spell with Tottenham, which didn’t go to plan.

“Sunderland ace Jack Clarke is concerned about joining West Ham or another Premier League club in the capital following his wretched spell at Tottenham," claim Football Insider.

“It is believed that West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace have registered interest in the midfielder, but he is worried about a move back to a London Premier League club.

“The 23-year-old is eager to prove himself in the top flight amid his excellent season with the Black Cats but is fearful of making the wrong move after his previous struggles in north London.”

Jack Clarke has a big decision to make on his future

Sunderland fans won’t like to hear it, but the reality is that it would be a massive surprise if Clarke was still at the club next season - unless the Wearside outfit win promotion to the Premier League.

The player will obviously be aware of the interest in him, and this update implies he is thinking very carefully about his next move, which is the sensible approach.

After his struggles at Spurs, he needs to find the right club, and his doubts about returning to London indicate that he will appreciate he is onto a good thing at Sunderland, so he may not be in a rush to move over the next few weeks.

Sunderland must keep Jack Clarke this month

With Clarke’s contract running until the summer of 2026, Sunderland are under no pressure to sell Clarke this month, and it would be a real surprise if he did move on given they are trying to win promotion.

Michael Beale has inherited a talented squad, but there are some glaring issues that need to be addressed before the deadline, with a striker the obvious one.

So, selling Clarke would set the team back, and it would have fans questioning the ambition of the club if he went at this moment in time.