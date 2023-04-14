Joining Sunderland permanently following a spell on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last season, it has turned out to be a brilliant move for Jack Clarke.

Not only is the young winger getting plenty of game time - something not afforded to him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - he is also thriving with it.

This season, for example, Clarke has scored eight goals and registered eight assists in the Championship, as well as coming up with two goals and one assist in the FA Cup.

Jack Clarke to Crystal Palace rumours

Naturally, given he is only 22 and playing so well, he is bound to have caught the eye of a number of sides, with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace said to be admirers.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reported on Sunday that the Eagles are keeping close tabs on Clarke just in case Wilfried Zaha opts to depart Selhurst Park this summer.

Indeed, Nixon claims that the club are long-term admirers of the player, having been interested him when he was at Leeds before he joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Wilfried Zaha's contract at Selhurst Park is currently due to expire this summer, meaning he can depart the club on a free transfer come June 30th.

What has Dean Jones said about Jack Clarke to Crystal Palace?

With the above reports claiming that Clarke would be a replacement for Zaha, it appears journalist Dean Jones was asked for his opinion on the move.

Whilst Jones offered no update on the reports, he did say the links were interesting, and claimed that Clarke could be a good replacement for Zaha.

"It's an interesting link," Jones explained, via GIVEMESPORT.

"Crystal Palace have to look along this route now because they basically know that Zaha isn't staying.

"He [Jack Clarke] could be a good replacement for him."

Would Jack Clarke be a good replacement for Wilfried Zaha?

Long-term, there is certainly the potential there for Jack Clarke to be a good replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

However, the gulf between Championship level and the Premier League should not be understated.

In recent seasons, we've seen the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Djed Spence star in the second tier but really struggle for minutes in the top-flight, something Clarke has previously experienced himself when making the move to Spurs.

Nor should it be underestimated just how good Wilfried Zaha is and, therefore, it will take Clarke some time to reach that level.

As above, though, long-term, the potential is certainly there, and, it isn't as though Palace can afford to go out and spend and get a like for like Zaha replacement, as it would likely cost millions upon millions unless they were able to unearth a real gem.