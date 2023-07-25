Sunderland have had a fairly busy transfer window with fresh arrivals as they prepare for the new Championship season.

However, as we close in on the final month of the transfer window, Sunderland will want it to remain that way and not be about key departures.

One player whose future remains uncertain is wide player Jack Clarke. The 22-year-old was a key member of Tony Mowbray’s side last season, and his performances for the Black Cats have gained admirers.

This summer it was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that Clarke is expected to leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

What is the latest Jack Clarke transfer news?

With that said, here we have looked at the latest transfer news involving Sunderland’s Jack Clarke…

Sunderland reject new Burnley offer for Jack Clarke

It was reported by The Athletic last week, that it was unlikely a deal would be agreed between Burnley and Sunderland, which would see Clarke joined the Premier League side as there is a difference in valuation.

However, that hasn’t stopped Burnley from making a new offer for the winger, as according to TEAMtalk, the Clarets have made a new bid in excess of £10 million for the 22-year-old.

The report states that Sunderland have rejected the offer, which could be over the £10 million mark.

Vincent Kompany’s side are said to have made the Sunderland attacker one of their top targets in this transfer window.

Clarke is understood to be keen on a move away as he looks to play at the highest level possible and establish himself in the Premier League.

Sunderland’s Jack Clarke price-tag emerges

With this latest offer being rejected, it has been reported by journalist Alan Nixon, that the Black Cats are holding out for a fee of around £15 million.

This is a fee that is said to be leaving the Lancashire outfit frustrated as they consider moving on to alternative targets.

While Clarke himself is said to be unhappy that Sunderland have gone against their word after saying they would sell him for around £10 million.

Clarke is a target for a number of Premier League clubs this summer, but with three years left on his deal at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland seem to be playing hard ball.

Key factors emerge in Sunderland’s asking price

Burnley have now reportedly made four bids for Clarke, as they look determined to get their target to Turf Moor this summer.

However, it seems they have their work cut out as Sunderland hold out for a £15 million fee, and it has now become clearer why that might be.

There are two factors that have emerged, according to the Sunderland Echo, part of Sunderland’s deal to sign Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur saw plenty of add-ons included and with Clarke potentially achieving some of them add-ons, it means Sunderland may have to pay Spurs more than they thought.

The same report also adds that the Premier League side has a significant clause included in the deal. So, it seems Sunderland are asking for more money, so they can make a profit on the 22-year-old.