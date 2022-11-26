Jack Clarke = 9/10: Rating all of Sunderland’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Following their promotion from League One last season, the summer transfer window was a busy one for Sunderland, as they prepared for their return to the Championship.

The Black Cats brought no fewer than nine new senior players to the Stadium of Light, and they now sit 15th in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone, and four adrift of the play-offs.

But just what sort of impact have those new signings had on the way things have gone for what is now Tony Mowbray’s side?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the form of all of Sunderland’s summer signings so far this season, giving them a rating out of ten, but do you agree with our scores?

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Sunderland looked to have pulled off a coup with the signing of Ballard from Arsenal in the summer, after his impressive spell on loan at this level with Millwall last season.

But despite a solid start to the campaign, Ballard has not featured since picking up an injury in August, that means he has so far made just three appearances for the Black Cats.

Jack Clarke: 9/10

Despite a somewhat quiet loan spell with the Black Cats in the second half of last season, the club still decided to make the winger’s move from Tottenham permanent in the summer, which has paid off.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals and provided six assists in 19 games this season, becoming a crucial attacking outlet amid the injury problems endured by Sunderland’s centre forwards.

Aji Alese: 7/10

Centre back Alese joined on a permanent deal from West Ham in the summer, giving him his first taste of football at this level.

The 21-year-old then went onto impress in his nine league appearances for Sunderland with sme strong performances, although injury has kept him out of action in the past few weeks.

Alex Bass: 5/10

Bass joined from Portsmouth in the summer, to help add some extra depth to Sunderland’s goalkeeping options.

However, the 24-year-old has so far played back-up to the younger Anthony Patterson, with his only outing coming in the 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup.

Jewison Bennette: 8/10

Signed from Herediano in his native Costa Rica, Bennette has fast established himself as an exciting young signing on the wing for Sunderland.

The 18-year-old is a threat going forward, and scored his first goal for the club with a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Watford, with his form earning him a place in Costa Rica’s World Cup squad.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Another young signing to arrive at Sunderland in the summer, Ba joined from Le Harve in the French second-tier, on a permanent deal.

Since then, the 19-year-old has managed eight league appearances for the Black Cats, only one of which has been as a starter, meaning there is likely more to come from the midfielder.

Ellis Simms: 7/10

After loan spells in League One with Blackpool and the Scottish Premiership with Hearts, Everton’s Simms is now getting his chance in the Championship with Sunderland.

Despite missing a significant spell through injury, the striker has still shown the potential to perform at this level, with four goals in 12 league appearances so far.

Edouard Michut: 4/10

After a something of a drawn out saga in the latter days of the window, Michut eventually joined Sunderland on loan from PSG with the option to buy on the 31st August.

Since then however, the midfielder, who hasn’t been helped by injuries, has managed just four substitute appearances for the club, and will likely have to do more if the Black Cats are to take up that option.

Amad Diallo: 8/10

Joining on loan from Manchester United after a somewhat underwhelming temporary spell with Rangers earlier in the window, Diallo has gradually started to come into his own at Sunderland.

The 20-year-old has now scored three goals and provided one assist in 13 league games, producing some spectacular moments to suggest he could be a standout player over the rest of the season.