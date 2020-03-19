Jack Butland reveals what one of his ‘favourite’ memories in a Stoke City shirt is

Stoke City keeper Jack Butland has shared with fans one of his favourite moments at the club.

With the season at a standstill due to recent events, clubs are taking to social media to engage their supporters, and Stoke have looked back at some historic moments from recent seasons.

Asking fans to share favourite moments from over the years, Butland opted to share his, selecting the 2015 EFL Cup win over Premier League side Chelsea.

The game at the Bet365 stadium saw Loic Remy’s 91st minute strike for the Blues cancel out Jonathan Walters’ goal just after half time.

With the game headed to extra-time, no further goals were scored, meaning penalties would decide who progressed to the fifth round.

With every Stoke and Chelsea player netting penalties, it was down to Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard to ensure the spot-kicks went to sudden death, but Butland proved to be the hero as he saved the penalty and sent his side through to the next round.

Sharing the moment on his official Twitter page, Butland gained quite a response from the club’s fans.

One of my favourite memories in a Stoke shirt! What a night 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/4teJ9dXFJz pic.twitter.com/inMGldI8lo — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) March 18, 2020

Butland has been at Stoke since 2013, playing in over 150 league games for the Potters.

The Verdict

That moment was high on both Butland and Stoke’s recent highs, but it seems a long way off until they enjoy something similar.

Butland was the hero on that night, but he has not enjoyed this season, having struggled for form, but sharing the memory will go far into handing fans a reason to have faith in their number one.