Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has reveled his thoughts over the ongoing debate of the fate of the 2019/2020 season in England, with all football matches currently postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Given that all fixtures are postponed until then end of April at the earliest in the EFL, many clubs around the country have been waiting to find out if the season could be voided all together, with several leagues below National League level having been terminated yesterday.

Both Leeds United and Liverpool are understandably desperate to find out if the season will be continued, with both clubs currently sitting at the top of their respective leagues with only a handful of games left to play.

Speaking to the Alan Brazil’s Sports Breakfast show on Talksport (09.25am, Friday 27th March), Butland was quick to voice his opinion on the matter, with his own club Stoke also keen to find out what the future has in store:

“The fairest thing is to carry on, whenever that is possible.

“It gives teams the control of their own destiny. Teams at the bottom will want it null and void and that’s understandable.

“There is a big discussion about Liverpool and they deserve the premier League. At Stoke, we want to stay up and give it a good go next year. Give everyone a fair chance. The best thing to do is to finish it.”

Leeds currently sit one point clear of West Brom at the top of the Championship, whilst Liverpool are just two wins away from winning their first ever Premier League title, with it being over 30 years since they last won the first division.

The Verdict

Butland makes a good point however it remains to be seen what will be decided over the future of the respective leagues in England, with public health of paramount importance right now.

From Stoke City’s perspective, voiding the season would no doubt be in their best interests with the Potters currently sitting just three points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship at the time of writing.

Meanwhile in the case of Liverpool, the title would no doubt be handed to them if the season were to be voided as they hold an almost unsalable lead at the top, whilst gifting the league to Leeds would be viewed as more controversial due to the fact they are only one point ahead of West Brom.