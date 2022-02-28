Jack Butland opens up on Stoke City exit ahead of FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace

Former Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has spoken about his exit from the club.

Butland joined Crystal Palace last season after seven years with the Potters.

The two sides are set to face off against each other in the upcoming Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

This will be the first time Butland will face his former club since leaving in 2020.

Butland spoke about the pressure that was lifted from him upon completing the move away from Stoke.

“I knew I had to be patient because the goalkeeper ahead of me has been doing well, and chances don’t just get given out whether you deserve them or not,” said Butland, via London News Online.

“You have to bide your time, and I feel I have done that. I guess I am being rewarded with some opportunities at the minute and just doing my best to take them.

“The minute I came to Palace, it lifted a lot of stress. I did immediately feel at home because I knew a lot of players here – I knew the management and goalie coach.

“There were a lot of people I knew, so I settled in really quick and felt back to my best really quick.

“I do certainly feel I am back at my best, and now I am getting the chances to show people that.”

Butland has made seven Premier League appearances since joining Palace.

Six of those have come this season, having earned his opportunity due to an injury to the side’s first choice goalkeeper.

Patrick Vieira has trusted him in goal ever since.

He showed why when he made a spectacular save to deny Wout Weghorst in the 57th minute against Burnley last weekend as the sides drew 1-1.

The Verdict

Butland earned his chance in the team and he has shown why he was once so highly rated.

The 28-year old does have nine caps for the England team for a reason.

He could just never quite show his best form with Stoke following their relegation to the Championship.

It is good that he has now been able to settle at Palace and seems in a much happier place, which has allowed his form to flourish again.