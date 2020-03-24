‘Jack Butland’, ‘Mart Poom’ – Many Derby County fans weigh in on goalkeeper debate

Many Derby County fans have taken to Facebook to offer their thoughts on who they believe has been the club’s best goalkeeper of the 21st century.

Whilst the Rams have not always been successful when it comes to signing shot-stoppers, they have drafted in a number of individuals over the years who have gone on to impress.

In 1997, Derby opted to bolster their goalkeeping options by swooping for Mart Poom from Portsmouth.

Despite failing to establish himself as a regular at Fratton Park, the Estonian enjoyed an extremely fruitful six-year stint at Pride Park before leaving the club on a permanent deal in 2003.

Arguably the highlight of Poom’s time at Derby came during the 1999-2000 season as he was named Player of the Year after helping his side avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Another notable shot-stopper who has represented the Rams this century is Jack Butland who was signed on a short-term loan deal from Stoke City in 2014.

Although the England international only made six appearances for the club, he illustrated some real signs of promise which eventually led to him become a regular for the Potters in the top-flight up until their relegation in 2018.

After a member of the DCFC – It’s in our DNA group asked Derby fans who they believe is the best keeper to play for the club in the 21st century, many weighed in on the debate on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Chris Walker: “Jack Butland.”

Dan Fetherston: “Mart Poom!”

Colin Poxon: “Poom.”

Basil Parker: “Scott Carson.”

Terry Fleming: “Mart Poom.”

Luke Orme: “Poom.”

Mark Hatton: “Poom.”