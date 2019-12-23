‘Jack Butland every time’ – These Birmingham City fans have their say on transfer debate

After initially making a positive start to life under the guidance of head coach Pep Clotet, Birmingham City have experienced a mixed run of form in the Championship in recent weeks.

Since beating Reading 3-2 at the Madejski Stadium at the start of December, the Blues have failed to pick up a point in the second-tier.

Whilst Birmingham did illustrate some signs of promise in their clash with West Bromwich Albion earlier this month, the manner of their defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Hull City suggests that Clotet may need to add to his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

One of the areas that the Blues could opt to improve next month is the goalkeeping position as Lee Camp and Connal Trueman have both struggled for consistency during the current campaign.

Whilst the former of the two shot-stoppers has been extremely underwhelming this year, the jury is still out on whether Trueman is good enough to play on a regular basis at second-tier level.

When you consider that there are an abundance of talented keepers in the Championship, it would not be at all surprising if the Blues look at the possibility of swooping for an individual from their rivals.

After Blues HQ asked their followers which shot-stopper they would sign from England’s second-tier in January, these Birmingham fans offered their thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

Jack Butland everytime — Chattatollah 1875 (@Chattatollah) December 23, 2019

Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough please solid and reliable 💙💙👍 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) December 23, 2019

Stop waiting for 25% of something and bring Jack back! 💙@BCFC — Bernadette Sanders (@Bernade28266698) December 23, 2019

Randolph, solid shot stopper but I'd rather we put more money forward for a striker — Sean_The_Blue🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪⚽ (@SeanDaBlue) December 23, 2019