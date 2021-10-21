Jack Aitchinson’s loan spell away from Barnsley: How’s he getting on? Can he become a Tykes first-teamer?

Barnsley are a club that is bristling with young talent and as a result it is not always possible for these players to get the game time that they crave at Oakwell.

Therefore most tend to head out on loan in search of regular football and that is exactly what has happened this season for 21-year-old centre forward Jack Aitchinson, who has joined Sky Bet League Two side Forest Green Rovers on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

The youngster originally signed for the Tykes in October of 2020 from Celtic and is yet to have made a senior appearance for the Yorkshire outfit thus far.

Quiz: Did these 25 Barnsley transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Brad Collins arrived at Oakwell on the expiration of his contract at Chelsea. True or False? True False

Here, we take a look at how the striker has faired so far…

How’s he getting on?

Aitchinson has played a part in 17 games for the Forest Green so far this season but only has one single goal to his name for the fourth tier side.

It is worth noting however that his appearances have largely been off the bench, which underlines that he is somewhat struggling to break into the team under Rob Edwards.

He has also been used in more of an attacking midfield role, which is something that he is no stranger too, having played as a shadow striker during part of his period with Celtic’s reserves.

In addition to his solitary goal against Brentford, the 21-year-old also has two assists to his name, which shows he can contribute in other ways for his side.

Can he become a Tykes first-teamer?

In all honesty it will all depend on how much game time he gets under his belt between now and the end of the season.

He hasn’t started as much as he would have liked to date but at the same time Forest Green are more than aware of his talents after he thrived during his last spell with them in the 2019/20 campaign.

One thing that does go in his favour is the fact that he can play in numerous positions, which means he is able to slot in up front of in behind as a number 10.

Barnsley can sit safe in the knowledge that their player is working under a coach who is experienced in the art of youth development, which means that Edwards has the ability to take his game to the next level ahead of a potential chance in the first team at Oakwell further down the line.