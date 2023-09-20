Highlights Reading's first five signings under Jaap Stam had varying success, with Joey van den Berg retiring, Terence Vancooten playing an important role at Stevenage, Joseph Mendes currently playing for Rodez, Anssi Jaakkola becoming a goalkeeping coach at Bristol Rovers, and John Swift moving to West Brom.

Jaap Stam was appointed manager of Reading FC on June 13, 2016, following a poor season prior. The Dutch manager would lead the club to the play-offs in his first season; however, he would struggle the following season, losing his job in March 2018 with Reading fighting relegation.

Reading went about reshaping the squad following the appointment of Stam, allowing him to shock the Football League by finishing third in the Championship in the 2016/17 season.

Here, we've opted to take a look at Stam's first FIVE signings for the Royals and what they are up to now.

Joey van den Berg

Stam’s first signing at Reading would be Joey van den Berg. Reading would be the only non-Dutch club that the defensive midfielder would play for.

Van den Berg would spend two seasons at the club before being loaned out to NEC in his final year under contract at Reading.

NEC would sign van den Berg following his release by Reading in July 2019, but he would leave in November 2019, with the club regretting the signing due to the strain on the Dutchman’s wages.

Van den Berg would retire from the game in September 2020, following a stint at Dutch amateur side Alcides.

Terence Vancooten

Terence Vancooten would sign on July 1, 2016, but would never feature for the club.

Reading would sign the now-Guyana international from the former Isthmian League team Staines Town.

Vancooten would join Stevenage following his release from Reading after just one season. Since his signing for the Hertfordshire club, he has been an important part of the club and is still currently at the club while they compete in League One following their promotion from League Two in 2023.

Joseph Mendes

Reading would sign Joseph Mendes from French side Le Havre. Mendes would spend two seasons at Reading before returning to France, where he signed for Ajaccio in July 2018.

Mendes would feature sporadically during his time at the club.

The Guinea-Bissau international is currently playing his football for Ligue 2 side Rodez, having signed a two-year contract in July 2022.

Anssi Jaakkola

Stam would sign Anssi Jaakkola from the South African side Ajax Cap Town on July 11, 2016.

The Finnish international would remain at the club for three seasons, only featuring a total of 30 times.

Following his three-year stint at the club, he would join League One side Bristol Rovers. Jaakkola would be employed as goalkeeper coach in the summer of 2022 while also being employed as the reserve goalkeeper.

Jaakkola is still at Bristol Rovers, being employed as a permanent goalkeeping coach after retiring from professional football.

John Swift

John Swift would join the club from Chelsea on July 14, 2016. Swift would thrive in his spell at Reading before leaving the club for West Bromwich Albion in May 2022.

Swift would be an integral player throughout his time at Reading and would be nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Year in his first season at the club, under the stewardship of Stam.

Swift is currently playing in the Championship for West Brom following the relegation of Reading to League One.