Izzy Brown sends passionate Preston message as he continues recovery from injury

Izzy Brown has thanked all at Preston for the support they have shown him as he continues his recovery from a serious Achilles injury.

Love and appreciate from the bottom of my heart! @pnefc what a club, stuck with me in my darkest days, now you’ve got someone who will fight for everything you guys deserve 💙 pic.twitter.com/K5QFtXH3QU — Isaiah Brown (@izzyjaybrown) March 29, 2022

The attacking midfielder joined the club in the summer ahead of the current campaign but he is yet to play a game for North End after suffering the setback in pre-season.

Brown is now stepping up as he looks to get back to full fitness and he revealed his love for the club in a passionate post on Twitter this afternoon.

“Love and appreciate from the bottom of my heart! Preston, what a club, stuck with me in my darkest days, now you’ve got someone who will fight for everything you guys deserve.”

With his deal expiring in the summer, this update would indicate that Ryan Lowe and the club have decided to trigger the extension in the contract that will keep the 25-year-old at Deepdale for next season.

The boss has made it clear in recent days that he already has one eye on the next campaign as he looks to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season.

The verdict

You would expect that Brown has been told he is at the club next season and if that’s the case then you can understand why he is grateful to the club.

The past year has been desperately unlucky for the player due to the injury and he will have been so frustrated that he hasn’t been able to show Preston what he can do.

But, Lowe is clearly ready to give Brown a chance and he will be hoping to play a big part for what could be a new-look North End side next season.

