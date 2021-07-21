Izzy Brown sends emotional message after Preston setback confirmed

Preston’s Izzy Brown has vowed to bounce back from the Achilles injury that will cause him to miss a significant chunk of the upcoming season.

The attacking midfielder only joined North End last month on an initial one-year deal and he had looked sharp in the pre-season win over Celtic on Saturday. However, the club confirmed last night that Brown had suffered a serious injury in training.

And, taking to social media, the former Chelsea man explained how he had suffered in the past with injuries, including a cruciate ligament setback, before sharing his determination to come back ‘stronger and better than before’.

The Championship outfit didn’t disclose how long Brown would be out for, although other players have been out for around at least six months with this type of injury, so the new recruit is unlikely to play again in the first half of the campaign.

This will be a major blow for Brown who featured in just 19 games for Sheffield Wednesday as they were relegated from the Championship last season.

The verdict

You have to feel really sorry for the player here because this seems like a freak incident and it’s not what Brown needed as he looked to make his mark at Deepdale.

His message here shows how much this has impacted him but the positivity about his recovery bodes well and the attacker has had experience from bouncing back from serious injuries in the past, so he has the mentally to cope.

Now, it’s about looking ahead and Brown will still hope to play a part for Preston this season.

