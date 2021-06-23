Izzy Brown pens social media message after completing move from Chelsea to Preston North End

Preston North End may have just completed an early contender for signing of the summer in the Championship.

While the Lilywhites have already tied up a deal to sign Liam Lindsay but on Tuesday they wrapped up a permanent deal for Izzy Brown from Premier League side Chelsea who arrives on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the club with the option of a further 12 months included following the expiration of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Frankie McAvoy expressed his delight with the deal to the club website, saying: “He’s got good pedigree. He’s got great experience in terms of playing in the Championship and an ex-Chelsea player from a young age.

“He’s had quite a few loans over his time, some he’s done well, others maybe latterly not done as well as he hoped, so he just needs to find that self-belief again and confidence. But we’re certainly getting a player with undoubted talent, very offensive and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He can play across the front, but probably his preferred position is a ten behind a striker or two, depending on how we play. He can also play in pockets off right and left, so he adds that bit of versatility to our front players and I think if we can get him up and running, believing in himself, being confident in his own ability then I’m sure he’ll endear himself to the Preston faithful.”

That was followed up when Brown took to social media to share his excitement at the challenge ahead at Deepdale.

Can’t wait to get started next week, let’s go! Thank you all for the welcome messages💙 https://t.co/K4kayAcWhu — Isaiah Brown (@izzyjaybrown) June 22, 2021

The verdict

This could prove to be a fantastic signing for Preston North End.

Izzy Brown is a top-level talent but after a difficult few years with injury he’ll be hoping that he can get himself back on track at Deepdale.

A one-year deal is probably a smart move from Preston, but with the option of another year they have the security of knowing that they won’t be losing the player unnecessarily.

But at 24 years of age the hope will be that he can really kick on and show everyone just how good a player he is.