Iwan Roberts has pinpointed two managerial targets Norwich City should be chasing this summer.

David Wagner was dismissed by the Canaries following the team’s 4-0 play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds United earlier this month.

The loss ended the club’s hopes of making a Premier League return, consigning them to another campaign in the Championship.

Sporting director Ben Knapper, who took on the role in late 2023, has opted for a change in the dugout heading into next season.

A number of names have been linked to the vacancy, but no immediate front-runner has yet emerged to fill the role.

David Wagner's Norwich City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 75 31 17 27 41.33

Roberts pinpoints two manager targets for Norwich

Roberts believes that Steve Cooper or Graham Potter would both be excellent appointments by Norwich.

He has praised Cooper’s work at Swansea City and Nottingham Forest, highlighting his ability to develop talent, while also claiming Potter’s style of play would be very attractive for Canaries supporters.

“Two names I thought of straight away when I saw that Wagner had left his post were two former Swansea head coaches, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter, who are both looking for a route back into management,” wrote Roberts, via Pink Un.

“Cooper did a fantastic job at both Swansea and Forest, who he guided back into the big time after the club's 23-year absence from the Premier League.

“Cooper's England U17 side won the U17 World Cup in 2017 - he’s very good at [the] development part of the game.

“He can organise a defence and, let's be honest, Norwich’s defence last season was one of the leakiest in the league.

“I’ve mentioned Potter as he's been out of work for a while now and needs to get back into the game because the longer you are out, the harder it is to get back in.

“He did a decent job at Swansea - not as good as the one Cooper did in my opinion, but nonetheless, the way his Swansea and Brighton sides played was very attractive on the eye and it seems that that's what supporters want these days.

“However, even having been out of work for a while, I get the feeling he would think he’s maybe capable of landing a bigger job than the Norwich one.”

Graham Potter has been out of work since departing Chelsea in April 2023, having lasted just a few months at Stamford Bridge.

He previouly worked in the Premier League with Brighton, where he guided them 15th, 16th, and ninth place finishes.

Meanwhile, Steve Cooper was dismissed from Nottingham Forest last December after keeping them in the top flight in their first season in the division in over 20 years.

He also led Swansea City to a play-off final, as well as the England U17 team to a World Cup victory in 2017.

Norwich’s promotion disappointment

Norwich finished sixth in the Championship table under Wagner, but that was not enough to secure promotion to the top flight.

The play-offs proved a disappointment for the Norfolk outfit, with a second leg humiliation to Leeds ending any hope of a return to the top flight.

Knapper will now be working to find the right appointment to bring the team forward over the next 12 months.

This will also be his first summer transfer window at Norwich, which will be a big test for his ability to identify strong additions to the squad, while working closely with whoever he appoints as manager.

Cooper or Potter would be very ambitious moves from Norwich

It has emerged that Will Still is in contention for the Norwich vacancy, which would be an ambitious appointment.

However, attempting to hire Potter or Cooper would be an even greater sign of Knapper’s plans for the club.

Both have built up a lot of Premier League experience, and could hold out and wait for an opportunity to pop up in the first division again at a later date.

However, if Knapper can convince one of them to step back down into the Championship then that would be a real coup.

Both managers would have the potential to guide the club back to the Premier League.