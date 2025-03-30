Sheffield United know that maintaining their squad and retaining key players will largely be dependent on their league status next season.

Chris Wilder’s Blades are locked in the automatic promotion race at the summit of the Premier League, but a return to the top flight is not a guarantee during the 2024/25 run-in.

But even if promotion is secured, there might be a few members of the playing squad who still want to depart this summer.

Ivo Grbic

Loaned out goalkeeper looking for permanent exit this summer

Brought in midway through Sheffield United’s disastrous Premier League season last campaign to replace Wes Foderingham, the Croatian struggled to improve the Blades’ defensive record.

Ultimately, Gribic was dropped by the very man he had been signed to replace, a worrying sign that the transfer from Atlético Madrid hadn’t worked out.

Often, a player’s future can only be gleaned from transfer gossip and agent rumours, but it is fairly clear that Ivo Gribic will not be involved in Sheffield United’s plans for the 2025/26 season, no matter their league status.

Towards the tail end of the 2023/24 season, boss Chris Wilder admitted that the transfer had not worked out, explaining why the Blades looked to move the Croat on this summer.

No permanent buyers were interested, with a loan move to Caykur Rizespor sorted for the current campaign.

The form of Michael Cooper has cemented the summer signing as number one at Bramall Lane, further limiting Gribic’s hopes of a comeback for the Blades.

As such, the goalie will be looking for a permanent solution to what has been a disappointing spell in Yorkshire.

Jamie Shackleton

Injury-prone summer signing in need of game-time

Jamie Shackleton left boyhood club Leeds United for one reason last summer - in the hopes of securing more game-time elsewhere.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, that has not come to fruition at Bramall Lane after travelling across Yorkshire to sign for Leeds' rivals Sheffield United.

Largely, Shackleton's struggle for gametime has been impacted by injury.

The 25-year-old had his first pre-season as a Blade curtailed by a knee issue, impacting his ability to make an impression on new boss Chris Wilder.

When Shackleton did return from injury a few weeks into the campaign, he was tasked with building match fitness and trying to break into an in-form side.

As such, only two of his 12 appearances for the Blades have been as a starter, before his cameos off the bench came to an end thanks to a foot injury sustained in training. That has kept Shackleton out since December.

Despite Sheffield United fans seeing little of their summer signing, Wilder has praised his charge for bringing personality to the Blades' dressing room.

However, Shackleton did not swap Leeds for Sheffield United in order to continue being a rotation piece.

Despite being into his fifth season as a Championship player, Shackleton only has 100 appearances in the division to his name.

At 25, Shackleton is still yet to have a proper taste of being a first-team regular - and he may have to leave Sheffield United to find it.