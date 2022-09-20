“I’ve told him that” – Ian Evatt reveals what he told Dapo Afolayan after Bolton Wanderers flashpoint v Peterborough

Dapo Afolayan hasn’t had the start to this season that he would’ve been hoping for having started the last four games on the bench, despite being Bolton Wanderers’ top goal scorer last season.

Coming on against Peterborough United at the weekend, the forward made his time on the pitch count, scoring his first goal of the season and the only goal of the game.

There is still plenty of the season ahead for Afolayan to have plenty of impact this season and make his way back into the team and boss Ian Evatt has admitted the player’s attitude has been brilliant throughout.

When asked if he deserves a bit of luck, Evatt told The Bolton News: “Absolutely he does. He’s had a frustrating time.

“He has been out of the team, but what I will say is he’s trained superbly, his professionalism and the way he’s conducted himself has been excellent and I have been really pleased. He deserved that goal, and I’ve told him that.”

Bolton are in action in the EFL Trophy tonight against Tranmere before having a week off league action as a result of the international break.

Therefore, this is Afolayan’s chance to work hard and continue proving to his manager that on the other side of the break he is deserving of a place in the starting line-up.

The Verdict:

This must be an especially frustrating time for Dapo Afolayan who last season was crowned as the club’s player of the season and seen as being an irreplaceable member of the squad.

However, to have had as many appearances off the bench as he has in the starting 11 so far this season has to be demoralising.

That being said, the forward has responded to it with exactly the right attitude by continuing to work hard in training and keeping his standards high.

Furthermore, if he can continue to take his chances like he did at the weekend with his goal contribution then we could see him back at the forefront in no time.