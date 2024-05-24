Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says he has "seen nothing" in Wayne Rooney's managerial career to suggest that he would be a success at Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims are on the hunt for a permanent replacement for Ian Foster, who was sacked in April after a disappointing three-month spell at Home Park.

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip took over on an interim basis until the end of the season after Foster's exit, and he won three and drew one of his six games in charge to keep Argyle in the Championship.

The Pilgrims suffered a blow in their managerial search last week as Liam Rosenior, who was surprisingly sacked by Hull City earlier this month despite leading them to a seventh-placed finish, rejected the job.

Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom held talks with the club this week, and The Telegraph revealed on Thursday night that ex-Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney is also under consideration.

Rooney has been out of work since being dismissed by Birmingham in January following a disastrous three-month stint at St Andrew's.

The Blues were sixth in the table when they controversially made the decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney in October, but he won just two of his 15 games in charge, departing with the club sitting 20th, and they went on to be relegated to League One.

However, Rooney could be in line for a shock return to management with Argyle having been approached for an interview earlier this week.

Simon Jordan reacts to Wayne Rooney to Plymouth Argyle speculation

Jordan admitted he was not surprised by Rooney's struggles at Birmingham, and he believes there is no evidence to suggest that he would be a good appointment for Plymouth.

"I didn't think that Wayne Rooney merited the job at Birmingham City, I didn't think he would do the job at Birmingham City," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"I don't think many people could argue that Wayne Rooney's managerial career really merited taking out a guy that had put the side in the upper echelons of the Championship, and it didn't prove to be such.

"Whether he can be successful at Plymouth is up to him.

"I saw him on the television the other day, and I thought he came across well because he was in the position of saying something that he meant.

"Does that mean that he can go and manage Plymouth?

"I've seen nothing in Wayne Rooney's managerial career that indicates to me, besides the fact that he was a wonderful footballer and he has the courage of his convictions to articulate himself in the media, that he's going to be a wonderful manager."

Rooney is said to have maintained a "close relationship" with Dewsnip after working with him in the Everton academy, but Jordan says that does not merit him being given the job at Home Park.

"Well that's not a blueprint is it?" Jordan continued.

"If you knew somebody, then ultimately it's an old pals act.

"What you want is somebody in the dressing room that's capable of achieving things, and I hope that Wayne Rooney is, but I've seen no evidence to date that he is."

Wayne Rooney appointment would be a huge gamble for Plymouth Argyle

It is difficult to disagree with Jordan on this one.

Rooney did a decent job in challenging circumstances in his first managerial role at Derby County, but there is a feeling that his assistant Rosenior was the man behind their success, and his spells at DC United and Birmingham were less than impressive.

It is Rooney's tenure at Birmingham that will be most concerning for Plymouth supporters after the Blues plummeted from the play-off places towards the relegation zone under his guidance, and there are question marks over whether he deserves another Championship job.

It was always going to be tough for Rooney to take over from Eustace with the club sitting in a strong position, and he may perform better at a club with more modest expectations and an excellent structure in place.

But there is no doubt that Rooney would be a big gamble for the Pilgrims, and given the fact they only narrowly avoided relegation this season, they cannot afford to get this appointment wrong.