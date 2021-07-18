Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘I’ve seen enough’, ‘Please’ – Many Derby fans are calling for Wayne Rooney to take action with player following Man Utd match

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County were in pre-season action this afternoon against an English giant in the form of Manchester United, with Wayne Rooney getting the chance to manage against his former club for the first time ever.

It wasn’t a usual United team with the majority of their players coming off the back of international duty, but the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard were all on the pitch for the Red Devils against a Derby team which looked very depleted.

The Rams lost the likes of Martyn Waghorn and Jack Marriott this summer and operating under a transfer embargo, County have had to take a number of trialists on to fill their squad out ahead of their friendlies.

One of those is the mercurial talent that is Ravel Morrison, once a Manchester United player who had the world at his feet but he’s had a number of clubs since departing Old Trafford without doing much.

Rooney is hoping to bring whatever remaining talent out of Morrison that he has left and he was given 60 minutes against his former side today – and Derby fans seem impressed with what they saw.

There are calls to offer the 28-year-old a contract on the back of his first run-out in the white shirt of the Rams – take a look at their reactions.


