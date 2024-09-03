EFL pundit George Elek admits he was surprised by Preston North End's aggressive pressing approach in their 3-1 defeat at Oxford United on Saturday.

It has been a turbulent start to the season for the Lilywhites, with manager Ryan Lowe departing the club last month after just one game of the new campaign and caretaker Mike Marsh leaving a week later.

Paul Heckingbottom has been appointed as Lowe's permanent replacement at Preston, and he enjoyed a strong start to his reign with a 1-0 win over Luton Town in his first game in charge before a comprehensive 5-0 victory at Harrogate Town in the EFL Cup.

However, Heckingbottom suffered his first defeat as North End boss as his side were beaten 3-1 by newly-promoted Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The Lilywhites took the lead in the third minute through Emil Riis' close-range finish, but the U's responded well, and they equalised in the 20th minute when Mark Harris took advantage of poor goalkeeping by Freddie Woodman to head home.

Tyler Goodrham's stunning strike put Oxford ahead early in the second half, and shortly after the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Liam Lindsey was sent off, Greg Leigh added a third to seal all three points for the hosts.

Heckingbottom's men go into the international break sitting 21st in the table, just one point above the relegation zone, but the two-week break will give the new manager a chance to work with the squad on the training ground ahead of the trip to Middlesbrough.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd September) Team Pld GD Pts 17 Coventry City 4 -1 4 18 Portsmouth 4 -2 3 19 Hull City 4 -2 3 20 Sheffield Wednesday 4 -5 3 21 Preston North End 4 -6 3 22 Plymouth Argyle 4 -5 2 23 Luton Town 4 -5 1 24 Cardiff City 4 -9 1

George Elek on Preston North End's pressing against Oxford United

Elek says he was shocked by the way Preston pressed Oxford in the early stages of the game on Saturday, particularly considering the height of their forward line, but he believes a tactical switch from U's manager Des Buckingham, and the fact the North End players were unable to maintain such an intense approach, contributed to their defeat.

"It was such a weird game," Elek said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"When the team sheet came out for Oxford and we saw that McEachran was in for Vaulks, my assumption, and I think probably what was the case, was that Des Buckingham and the Oxford coaching staff assumed that we would see Preston drop off as we saw Heckingbottom's Blades drop off a lot of the time.

"It couldn't have been more wrong.

"The Preston press for the first 15 minutes - I've never seen anything like it.

"It's very rare to see a team press when the whole forward line are like 6'4".

"When you think that Elliott Moore was out for Oxford so Sam Long was playing right side centre-back, you had Riis and Keane on Brown and Long, you had Potts pinning Bennett and he's got about a foot on him.

"It was absolutely ridiculous, it was like men against boys.

"We've all been there watching your team and after 10-15 minutes you're thinking you'd rather be anywhere else than here, I don't want to sit and watch us get beat by three, four or five.

"That's what it felt like it was going to be.

"The goal came from a really sloppy pass out from Bennett, but again it was just the relentless press from Preston that caused the mistake.

"They nearly went 2-0 up, they deserved to go 2-0 up.

"I really think if they'd have been 3-0 up after 15 minutes, it would have reflected pretty accurately the balance of play.

"There was a moment where an Oxford player went down and Buckingham made a tweak.

"What that tweak was, I don't really know, I was sitting behind the goal so I couldn't really see.

"It felt like maybe our full-backs went a bit higher and therefore wouldn't get pinned so easily, and it stopped Preston from being able to press so high.

"I also think the fact that Preston aren't a necessarily a side who are well-drilled in pressing that aggressively means that they probably got a bit tired and couldn't really keep up the intensity."

International break has come at the perfect time for Paul Heckingbottom

It has been a positive start to Heckingbottom's reign at Deepdale, but the defeat at Oxford on Saturday was frustrating, with the manager admitting he believed his side should have won the game.

Wastefulness in front of goal proved costly for the Lilywhites, but it is encouraging that they are at least creating more chances under Heckingbottom, and if he is keen to play a pressing game, his players will adapt to that over the coming weeks and months.

With a tough trip to Middlesbrough coming up after the international break, the extra time on the training ground has come at the perfect time for Heckingbottom, and it will give him the opportunity to implement more of his ideas.