“I’ve knocked it down” – Alex Neil vents his Sunderland transfer strategy frustration

Alex Neil has vented his frustration at a lack of incoming signings at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are preparing to face Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, with the team boss still hoping to add to his current squad.

Sunderland are back in the Championship having earned promotion with Neil in May via the play-offs.

But the 41-year old offered his stance when asked if he is willing to knock on the door to look for more signings.

The former Preston North End coach revealed that he has gone far beyond the point of knocking on the door, suggesting he has made his feelings quite clear to the club’s hierarchy before now.

“I can’t knock anymore,” said Neil, via James Hunter.

“There’s no door anymore. I’ve knocked it down.”

Sunderland have added six players to the squad so far this summer, including the likes of Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese and Ellis Simms arriving.

The likes of Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke have also been made permanent signings after a stint on loan with the club last season.

But several have also departed the Stadium of Light since the end of the previous campaign, and the club were beaten to the punch by Wigan Athletic in the pursuit of Nathan Broadhead which could only have added to Neil’s frustration.

The Verdict

Sunderland have started the new season quite well, earning five points from their opening three fixtures to remain unbeaten.

However, it is a long year ahead and Neil is going to want more additions in order to deepen his squad.

Options will be needed in every position to handle the wear and tear of such a long campaign.

Losing out on Broadhead will be a blow to morale, but there are still three weeks left for the club to do business before the September 1 deadline.