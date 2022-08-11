“I’ve heard some promising things” – Hull City fan pundit reacts to Watford transfer links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford right-back Jeremy Ngakia has been linked with a move to Hull City in recent days.

According to Football Insider, Hull City are lining up a bid for the 21-year-old as boss Shota Arveladze seeks defensive reinforcements.

As per their report, Arveladze has made bringing in a new right-back a priority before the transfer window closes.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves for his thoughts on the Tigers being linked with a move to Ngakia.

“It’s certainly an interesting transfer story. He’s a young right back, 21 years old, but made about 12 or 13 appearances in the Premier League last season.” Ant told FLW.

“I know it wasn’t the best season for them, but when you’re that young and you you getting Premier League appearances under your belt, it obviously means a good thing for your career means that you’ve got ability to be at that level at some point.

“I’ve heard some promising things about him, that he may be not quite good enough to fit the bill at Watford at the minute, but getting some minutes under his belt can get him to that point.

“He’s definitely going to be signed as a squad option if he does come. Obviously Lewie Coyle was given the captaincy so it’s expected that he’s going to be the first choice in in that wingback role if we keep the system.

“But with the uncertainty over Josh Emmanuel’s future, certainly in a playing capacity at the minute considering we’ve not had that much communication from the club in regards to whether or not Emmanuel will be playing any time soon, to sign a young promising right back that was making Premier League appearances can only bode well for us.

“We don’t want to be spending too much money but yeah it’s interesting to see this development.

“I’d definitely like to see the deal on a loan basis initially, but it’s an interesting one, and certainly one to keep an eye on.”

The Verdict

I think Jeremy Ngakia would be a fantastic signing for Hull City.

However, if our fan pundit believes their first choice right-back is pretty nailed as a starter, that could be an issue.

Ngakia has showed ability to the level that it is clear he is good enough to be a starter in the second tier, and I wouldn’t think that leaving a club where he can’t get into the team for another where there isn’t a starting spot up for grabs would be a good move.

Similarly, our fan pundit mentioned that Hull have played with wing-back’s of late, and Ngakia is arguably more of an out and out full-back.

Watford currently play wing-back’s too and Ngakia cannot get in the squad, as evidenced by his absence from the Hornets side that travelled to WBA on Monday, let alone the starting XI.